BankPlus, Citizens National Bank and FHLB Dallas Award More Than $19K to Affordable Housing Nonprofit

BankPlus, Citizens National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $19,140 in grants to the Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity in Mississippi. (Photo: Business Wire)

MERIDIAN, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Representatives from BankPlus, Citizens National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded $19,140 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) matching-grant funding to the Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity in Mississippi. They celebrated the awards at a ceremonial check presentation in Meridian, Mississippi, Wednesday.

The Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity provides affordable, energy efficient homes and provides home repairs for low-income families in Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton, Kemper and Neshoba counties. The nonprofit plans to use grant proceeds to hire additional staff.

“Our industry is finance, but our priority is community,” said Neil Henry, regional president at Citizens National Bank. “Citizens National Bank will always be dedicated to improving the lives of those we serve, and FHLB Dallas gives us an avenue through the PGP to make that possible.”

Awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions, PGP funds help promote and strengthen relationships between community-based organizations and FHLB Dallas members. FHLB Dallas matches member contributions of $500 to $4,000 at a 3:1 ratio.

“It’s a great day to celebrate Habitat for Humanity through our partnership with FHLB Dallas,” said BankPlus First Vice President and Director of Affordable Housing Mark Ouellette. “BankPlus is pleased to support community endeavors that assist people with basic needs.”

PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of operational and administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities.

“It’s an honor to receive PGP funds because many grants do not support the administrative needs of a nonprofit,” said Monica Bradley, executive director at Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity. “These funds will allow us some comfort in completing our heavy workloads.”

In 2022, FHLB Dallas and its members provided nearly $559,000 to 38 community organizations in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

“BankPlus and Citizens National Bank are committed to community outreach, and these grants demonstrate their support,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We value our long-term relationships with these members.”

See the complete list of the 2022 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2022 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About BankPlus

Founded in 1909, BankPlus is one of the Southeast’s premier regional banks serving consumers and businesses with the latest technology through a full suite of financial services, including retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending and wealth management. With $6.6 billion in total assets, BankPlus operates more than 90 financial centers throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Florida. For more information about BankPlus, visit www.bankplus.net.

About Citizens National Bank

Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 134 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in 15 Mississippi communities. The Bank has assets in excess of $1.7 billion and manages over $1.8 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. The Bank is also certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund. Currently, there are less than 125 banks in the nation which hold the prestigious CDFI designation. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $89.6 billion as of September 30, 2022, serves approximately 800 members and associated institutions across our five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. FHLB Dallas provides financial products and services including advances (loans to members) and grant programs for affordable housing and economic development. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.