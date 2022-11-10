Support Workers at B.C. Colleges Reach Tentative Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--College support workers in B.C. represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees have reached a tentative multi-employer agreement with B.C.’s Post-Secondary Employers’ Association and its member institutions. The three-year deal covers approximately 2,100 CUPE members working at five B.C. post-secondary institutions.

“We are very pleased to reach an agreement that recognizes the crucial role CUPE members play on B.C. campuses,” says Lily Bachaud, president of CUPE 4951, spokesperson for the five CUPE locals involved in the multi-employer agreement. “We are confident this agreement will ensure our members can continue to provide the campus services that thousands of people depend on every day. This deal will ensure they can continue to afford to live and prosper in the communities they serve.”

The tentative multi-employer agreement sets general wage increases and other financial provisions for five post-secondary institutions involved. This agreement will be incorporated into local collective agreements that will be negotiated to address institution-specific issues. Details of the tentative multi-employer agreement will not be released until presented to CUPE members for ratification.

The CUPE locals’ part of the agreement include: CUPE 1858, Vancouver Island University; CUPE 2081, Camosun College; CUPE 2772, College of the Rockies; CUPE 3479, North Island College; and CUPE 4951, College of New Caledonia.

CUPE represents more than 3,000 workers at B.C. publicly funded colleges and institutes, providing cleaning and maintenance services, staff ancillary and student services, offering academic and technical support, staffing libraries, and working in clerical roles.

