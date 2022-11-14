EverService Adds Digital Marketing Capabilities with Blue Corona Acquisition

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverService Holdings, LLC (“EverService”) acquired Blue Corona, a home-services-focused, industry-leading digital marketing solutions company, in October 2021.

Blue Corona provides white-glove, online marketing services that increase brand awareness, leads, sales conversion and revenue for their clients.

By establishing local brand differentiation and augmenting clients’ voice through more effective website design, SEO, PPC, social media, revenue optimization and other advertising services, the company enables a higher return on advertising spend.

“ The team at Blue Corona has been an excellent addition to the EverService family and suite of services, and I am excited to continue to grow our vertically integrated solutions,” said EverService’s CEO, Jeff Mosler.

“ Over the last year, being a part of EverService has allowed us to invest in new technology platforms and bring new products and services to market for our clients,” said Blue Corona President, Mike Wilson. “ We are thrilled to be a part of the EverService family and the benefits it offers our employees and clients.”

Blue Corona has joined Alert Communications, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, and Mainline Telecommunications as recent EverService acquisitions, and Mosler added that “ EverService will continue to grow both organically and through acquisition in the years ahead.”

Mosler joined the company in March of 2021 after two consecutive executive roles with successful exits through acquisitions by GoDaddy and Expedia.

About EverService:

EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, and Nexa Healthcare. For more information, visit EverService at https://everservice.com/.