Iveda Solutions® Selects Dotted Line Communications and Automations Solutions Agency as North American PR and Social Media Agencies

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iveda Solutions® (NASDAQ:IVDA), the global solution for cloud-based AI technology, today announced Dotted Line Communications, a leading communications firm for technology professionals and businesses, and Automations Solutions Agency, online marketing experts for industries spanning AI, retail, and personal brands, as the brand’s public relations and social media agencies of record. Partnering with both agencies serves as a major proof point of Iveda’s anticipated exponential growth and momentum as the organization continues to innovate in AI, smart automation language, smart cities, IoT, and security technologies.

“The world has gone through rapid and continued digital transformation in the last several years and Iveda has continued to innovate and grow rapidly alongside these fluctuating needs,” said David Ly, Iveda’s chairman and CEO. “In collaboration with both Dotted Line Communications and Automations Solutions Agency, we’re looking forward to elevating the world changing AI products Iveda has to offer, both currently and those in the pipeline. These partnerships mark a major milestone in Iveda’s growth and we’re eager to begin working with both organizations to promote Iveda’s renowned roster of consumer products and enterprise AI technology.”

Iveda’s current offerings include:

IvedaAI™: intelligent, advanced AI video search software and hardware technology

IvedaPinpoint: an IoT tracker and sensor device that can be placed on assets such as critical equipment at hospitals, students at schools, patients at hospitals, etc.

Cerebro Smart IoT Platform: Iveda’s cloud, AI-based central management platform for all the organization’s IoT sensors, trackers, cameras, and utilities. The platform is crucial in Iveda’s smart city technology offering, completing Iveda’s digital transformation solution.

With physical operations in both North America and Taiwan, but selling to clients worldwide, Iveda has been providing technology, design, and integration for safe city solutions for more than two decades. Dotted Line Communications and Automations Solutions Agency will work together to elevate Iveda’s offerings as the organization remains committed to providing transformative cloud-based technology on a global scale.

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda® (Nasdaq:IVDA) specializes in IoT platforms that offer service providers a turn-key cloud video surveillance system, smart sensors and intelligent video search technology. Iveda utilizes proprietary command centers, big data storage and deep-learning algorithms. Iveda received SAFETY Act protections from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology Provider. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA.”

About Dotted Line Communications

The firm was founded in 2000 with the goal of putting PR experts front and center with clients, in both devising the right strategies and banging on the right doors to get attention. That goal is the same, but a lot has changed since then. Today’s fragmented media landscape means not just relying on perfectly timed and coordinated PR launches to propel clients forward. It’s still about the strength of the pitch + the hard sell, but now with a lot more moving parts to consider. From conception to strategy to execution, DLC works seamlessly with our clients to not only meet but exceed their goals.

About Automations Solutions Agency

With a combined two decades of online marketing experience and personal branding expertise, Automations Solutions Agency has helped multiple industries grow and build an online presence organically as well as, reach millions of audiences through social media. Automations Solutions Agency believes marketing is a form of storytelling and conveying a heartfelt message from a company to the end-user through a screen. Helping our clients translate their value efficiently in a simple manner, with a long-lasting impact.