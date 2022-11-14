Genesis Global Launches Partner Program to Accelerate Software Innovation in Financial Services

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesis Global, the low-code application development platform purpose-built for financial markets organizations, today announced partnerships with Chenoa Information Systems, Flylance, Future Workforce, Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company, Velocity Investment Solutions and Wissen Technology.

Each firm has a specialty in financial services and, with expertise in process automation, low-code and agile software development, digital transformation, AI, big data and analytics, machine learning and upgrading legacy systems, these partners will work with Genesis to develop and deploy new applications throughout the industry. Partners can also use the Genesis low-code platform to build their own solutions.

“Our partners share our vision for changing the way applications are delivered in financial markets,” said Stephen Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Genesis Global. “Working together, we will help financial institutions bring innovative software ideas from white board to market significantly faster. We view our partners as extensions of our team and look forward to working with them to drive adoption of the Genesis low-code application development platform.”

“Partnering with Genesis is an opportunity to help financial services companies rapidly build applications for trading, compliance, client service and other critical functions,” said Niku Trivedi, co-founder of Chenoa. “The robust, low-code development platform from Genesis is built with software engineering principles in mind, which aligns very well with our company’s focus on technical excellence and emerging technology.”

"Forging enduring relationships with customers and partners is a core value to Flylance,” said Anthony Custable, CEO of Flylance, Inc. “We look forward to working with Genesis as part of our commitment to maximizing efficiency and providing exceptional development resources to clients.”

“Working with Genesis will allow us to provide our financial services clients with custom applications that supplement our own work and to share our expertise in artificial intelligence and automation with Genesis' customers,” said Marius Bene, VP Strategic Business Development at Future Workforce.

“We are excited to partner with Genesis to support our clients in the financial services industry with their most difficult business and technology challenges,” said Nigel Cairns, Global Head of Financial Services at Luxoft. “By combining the global delivery strength of Luxoft and the power of the Genesis platform, our clients can accelerate innovation, reduce risk and lower the delivery costs of custom-built applications.”

“Velocity looks forward to working with Genesis to streamline delivery of enterprise-level applications,” said Kashif Ali, Partner at Velocity Investment Solutions. “This partnership will help us improve productivity of our developers and the businesses we serve.”

“We are happy to partner with the Genesis Global team to deliver even greater value to our mutual clients,” said Jason Connelly, Head of North America for Wissen Technology. “Our mission is to quickly deliver solutions that make our clients more operationally efficient, and by working with Genesis and their state-of-the-art platform, we can further accelerate those efforts.”

Genesis partners receive training on the Genesis low-code application development platform and dedicated developer support programs.

The Genesis platform is uniquely-suited to making it easier and faster for financial firms to build new applications or upgrade legacy systems at speed. It offers a unified developer environment for creating both front-end and back-end aspects of applications and provides functional, technical and financial business components which enable fast delivery of solutions requiring high-performance transaction processing, event-driven workflows, real-time data integrations and rich, interactive user experiences.

About Genesis Global

Genesis provides freedom from legacy and replaces the buy versus build challenge with a buy-to-build solution. Purpose-built for financial markets organizations, the Genesis low-code platform powers application development with the speed, performance and flexibility these organizations need to gain a sustained competitive edge. With highly composable and customizable components, development teams can accelerate innovation today while scaling for tomorrow.

Whether it’s extending the capabilities of legacy applications or building brand new apps or platforms, Genesis supercharges developers with reusable components, dev tools and documentation. Built with modern technologies and an event-driven architecture, the platform can handle the performance and scalability needs of the world’s premier financial markets institutions.

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis has global offices in Miami, New York, Charlotte, London, Leeds, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.