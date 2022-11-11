The Kemper Foundation Expands Read Conmigo Program

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kemper Foundation has expanded its Read Conmigo bilingual educator grant program and opened the spring 2023 grant cycle. In addition to the Greater Los Angeles area, the program will be offered in Miami-Dade County, Florida and Dallas County, Texas. Eligible educators can now apply for grants in these communities.

The Read Conmigo program underscores The Kemper Foundation’s commitment to advance bilingual education through support of elementary schoolteachers. The Foundation annually awards up to 100 grants of $3,000 in two grant cycles to teachers of Spanish-English bilingual classrooms. The grants can be used for educational resources, tools and materials, and professional development.

“ After a very successful launch of the Read Conmigo program, we’re pleased to extend our support to advance bilingual literacy in additional communities,” said Barbara Ciesemier, president of The Kemper Foundation. “ The program’s mission is to improve bilingual learning for children across the country. Through this expansion, we’ll be able to provide critical funds to more well-deserving elementary teachers, increasing our overall impact and advancing our mission.”

The application deadline for spring 2023 grants is November 27, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Additional information, including eligibility requirements, grant usage guidelines, FAQs and the grant application, is posted on The Kemper Foundation website. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee comprised of officers from The Kemper Foundation and Read Conmigo program partners. Grant funds will be awarded in February 2023 for this grant cycle. To learn more about The Kemper Foundation’s Read Conmigo grant program, visit The Kemper Foundation website.

About The Kemper Foundation

The Kemper Foundation, the philanthropic partner of Kemper Corporation, focuses on support for charitable causes and organizations supporting education, health, and community development. Through financial support and employee volunteerism, The Kemper Foundation aims to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work.

About Kemper

The Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.0 million policies, is represented by approximately 33,500 agents and brokers, and has approximately 10,100 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.