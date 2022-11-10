Allego Signs Long-Term Power Purchase Agreement Providing 100% Renewable Electricity

ARNHEM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allego N.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast-charging network, today announced it has signed its first long-term Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) with a leading independent power producer.

Allego will begin receiving 25 gigawatt hours of renewable electricity beginning January 1, 2023 to support the majority of the Company’s operations in Germany. The signed agreement represents approximately 16% of Allego’s entire European charging network. In a continued effort to further hedge input costs and commodity volatility, the Company expects to sign additional PPAs to cover more than 80% of Allego’s operations.

Mathieu Bonnet, Allego’s Chief Executive Officer, stated “I am pleased we have signed our first power purchase agreement for 25 gigawatt hours. Utilizing 100% renewable energy from a solar farm, we strengthen our mission of supplying our charging stations with 100% green energy. Moreover, it is the first step of our execution strategy to cover at least 80% of our production in 2023 with long-term, low-cost PPAs based on renewable power assets. We continue to have active discussions with other suppliers to cover more of our network.”

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks, for consumers, businesses, and cities. Allego’s end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprising approximately 34,000 public charging ports operational throughout the pan-European market – and proliferating. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives our customers and us a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Allego intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,”, “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “target” or other similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Allego’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Allego’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) changes adversely affecting Allego’s business, (ii) the price and availability of electricity, (iii) the risks associated with vulnerability to industry downturns and regional or national downturns, (iv) fluctuations in Allego’s revenue and operating results, (v) unfavorable conditions or further disruptions in the capital and credit markets, (vi) Allego’s ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness, (vii) competition from existing and new competitors, (viii) the growth of the electric vehicle market, (ix) Allego’s ability to integrate any businesses it may acquire, (x) Allego’s ability to recruit and retain experienced personnel, (xi) risks related to legal proceedings or claims, including liability claims, (xii) Allego’s dependence on third-party contractors to provide various services, (xiii) Allego’s ability to obtain additional capital on commercially reasonable terms, (xiv) the impact of COVID-19, including COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions and expense increases, (xv) general economic or political conditions, including the armed conflict in Ukraine and (xvi) other factors detailed under the section entitled “Risk Factors” of Allego’s final 424(b)(3) prospectus supplement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 12, 2022 and in Allego’s other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. If any of these risks materialize or Allego’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Allego presently does not know or that Allego currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Allego’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Allego anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Allego’s assessments to change. However, while Allego may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Allego specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, unless required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Allego’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.