Academy Asset Management Announces Its Initial Cohort of Clients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Academy Asset Management, an SEC registered investment adviser and certified disabled veteran-owned and operated business, is pleased to announce the initial cohort of clients supporting the first institutional veteran owned and operated asset manager. The firm is honored to announce Eli Lilly and Company, Paramount Global, and Comcast Corporation as new clients for Academy Asset Management.

The announcement is particularly meaningful on Veterans Day, as Academy’s social mission is to mentor, hire, and train military Veterans for a career in asset management. Academy Asset Management is an affiliate of Academy Securities, a FINRA registered broker-dealer, certified disabled veteran-owned business, and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). Both firms are committed to community impact and training opportunities for veterans, pairing the best Wall Street veterans with high-potential military veterans. Academy Securities is also the sole distributor of Academy Asset Management’s offering.

This initial cohort is a special group of companies that have long supported veterans. Lilly was founded by Colonel Eli Lilly, a veteran of the Civil War. Paramount Global has a lengthy history of telling the stories of veterans and the military as well as supporting veterans through the Paramount Veterans Network. Comcast was founded by Ralph Roberts, a World War II veteran, and is an award-winning military-inclusive workplace. All three of these illustrious corporations support veterans in numerous ways including advancing digital equity among the military community to support access to resources, combating veteran homelessness, offering programs that support veteran employment initiatives, secondary education, and providing discounts for military families.

“With the addition of these new clients, the firm will be able to reinvest in its social mission while helping our clients reach their investment goals,” stated Academy Asset Management’s CEO Chance Mims, “We are honored to have the support of such an amazing group of organizations as we continue building an authentic veteran owned and operated asset manager.”

Academy Asset Management has built a strong foundation to manage portfolios, being led by the Former Head of Bank Portfolio Management at Northern Trust, Seth Rosenthal. Mr. Rosenthal oversaw over $100 Billion in global fixed-income and money market assets across a range of duration and credit mandates and brought this expertise to Academy Asset Management as the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. He was joined by Portfolio Manager and Army Veteran John Gilmore, previously of the Vanguard Group.

“We would like to publicly recognize these companies for their partnership and willingness to plant the flag supporting our veteran social mission and commitment to being a first-class asset manager,” stated Academy Asset Management’s Seth Rosenthal, “Academy Asset Management is designed and built to be a leading competitor in the asset management space.”

About Academy Asset Management

Academy Asset Management is a preeminent disabled veteran-owned SEC registered investment adviser focused on fixed income funds and separately managed accounts. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in-depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients’ success. Academy Asset Management is our nation’s first post-9/11 disabled veteran owned institutional asset manager. The firm has offices in New York and Chicago. Information about Academy Asset Management is available at www.academyassetmanagement.com.

About Academy Securities

Academy Securities is a preeminent disabled veteran-owned investment bank with strength in capital markets, public finance, fixed income, and equity trading. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in-depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients’ success. Academy Securities is our nation’s first post-9/11 disabled veteran owned investment bank and is certified as a DVBE, SDVOSB, and MBE. The firm has a strong top and middle tier client base served by a national platform with offices in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, Chapel Hill, Kansas City, Austin, Dallas, and Sacramento. Information about Academy Securities is available at www.academysecurities.com.