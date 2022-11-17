Kompleye Becomes an Authorized CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO)

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kompleye Attestation LLC, is pleased to join the ranks of a handful of organizations who have received Cyber-AB’s official accreditation to certify government contractors and commercial companies with CMMC compliance. Kompleye’s specialized team of CMMC experts are uniquely qualified to serve clients who wish to immediately start with CMMC (level 2) assessments towards the goal of receiving a CMMC certification and gaining a competitive advantage in winning new business.

"Our clients are actively looking for an expert partner to help them to achieve their objective to meet DOD’s certification requirements to secure our Nation’s mission-critical information, said Pat Garcia CEO of Kompleye.” "Kompleye’s unique offering makes the process faster and more affordable by integrating a multiframework assessment strategy, with subject matter experts with deep technical skills combined with the experience of an auditor helping them at every step in the process. As CMMC becomes the choice for the Defense Industrial Base handling sensitive data, Kompleye offers a unique ability to test and certify OSCs and other solutions providers for U.S. regulatory compliance."

Those interested in learning more about the CMMC certification process can visit https://www.kompleye.com/cmmc/.

About Kompleye

Kompleye is a rapidly growing cybersecurity and compliance audit firm with its global headquarters located in Reston, Virginia in the United States. The company serves scores of clients on a global basis, including government contractors in the defense sector, through its broad range of solutions and certifications customized to client needs. Our clients choose to partner with us because we offer a “one-stop shopping” platform for all of our client needs related to different Cybersecurity Maturity Models, including HITRUST-CSF, CSA Star Attestation, Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST)/Risk Management Framework (RMF), ISO 27001-2013, NIST 800-171, attestation examinations of the AICPA SOC 2 Trust Services Criteria (TSC), a FedRAMP 3PAO and an authorized C3PAO accredited by Cyber-AB to perform CMMC audits For more information regarding our services, contact us at info@kompleye.com or call +1 (703)-814-0119.