Harris Williams Advises Liquibox on its Pending Sale to Sealed Air

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Liquibox, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners (Olympus), on its pending sale to Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE; SEE). Liquibox is a global leader in liquid packaging and dispensing. The transaction is being led by Patrick McNulty, Brad Morrison, Ty Denoncourt, Chuck Walter, Andrew Katz and Zarek Stafford of Harris Williams.

“This transaction is yet another example of continued interest in the packaging sector and extends our leading track record in the space,” said Brad Morrison, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are excited to see this strategic partnership come together with Liquibox and SEE and look forward to watching their joint success in the future.”

“It is a privilege to partner with Ken and the rest of the Liquibox team once again, and to watch the tremendous success they’ve had building a great business,” said Patrick McNulty, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Olympus has been a fantastic partner to Liquibox, helping transform the company into a global leader in sustainable liquid packaging and dispensing solutions.”

“We have a longstanding relationship with Harris Williams,” added Ken Swanson, CEO of Liquibox. “Their guidance through many major milestones in our company’s history has been invaluable.”

Founded in 1961, Liquibox is a global leader in liquid packaging and dispensing—working in partnership with customers to create a safer and more sustainable future. Liquibox is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative flexible packaging solutions that offer reliable product protection. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company is inspiring change around the world, working as one across 17 global locations powered by a dedicated workforce of nearly 1,400 employees.

Olympus is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services, and manufacturing.

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is in business to protect, solve critical packaging challenges and make the world better than before. The company’s automated packaging solutions promote a safer, more resilient, and less wasteful global food supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods transported worldwide. SEE’s globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging, SEE Automation™ solutions and prismiq™ smart packaging solutions. SEE’s Operating Model, together with its industry-leading expertise in materials, engineering, and technology, create value through more sustainable, automated, and digitally connected packaging solutions. SEE is leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and has pledged to design or advance 100% of its packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in its global operations by 2040. SEE’s Global Impact Report highlights how the company is shaping the future of the packaging industry. SEE is committed to a diverse workforce and caring, inclusive culture through its 2025 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion pledge. SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales in 2021 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 114 countries/territories.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Industrials Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including advanced manufacturing; building products; chemicals and specialty materials; industrial technology; and packaging. For more information on the firm’s Industrials Group and other recent transactions, visit the Industrials Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

