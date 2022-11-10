London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Selects Zenoss to Ensure Availability of IT Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced renowned research institution London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has selected Zenoss to provide a unified view of their IT services and operations, which are mission critical to their academics, research and students worldwide.

LSHTM is a leader in research, postgraduate studies and continuing education in public and global health. The school has an annual research income of more than $200 million and is one of the highest-rated research institutions in the United Kingdom. They have 3,500 staff members conducting research in over 100 countries, and more than 4,750 students all working with a collective purpose to improve health across the world.

Zenoss Cloud enables LSHTM’s global IT operations and services team to have visibility and awareness across their growing and increasingly complex hybrid IT infrastructure. This includes two major data centers in London running virtualized workloads, traditional physical resources such as HPC, servers and SANs, as well as a growing number of core services hosted in the cloud and across localized IT operations centers in Africa and other parts of the world.

“Our IT services run across a multitude of environments and need to be up and running at all times to support our students and faculty,” said Steven Whitebread, the core systems and infrastructure manager at LSHTM. “As our services and operations have grown, our systems have become more interconnected, and the dependencies in those systems have also grown. Being able to easily and proactively monitor service availability and trend metrics with Zenoss enables us to plan and adapt our systems to provide a better quality of service and to predict IT service issues before they lead to service disruptions.”

Zenoss is the leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that streams all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

"Zenoss is focused on enabling our customers to optimize services and operations and ensuring the performance of their IT environments," said Greg Stock, CEO of Zenoss. "We're extremely proud to be trusted by LSHTM as they continue to advance research and help shape health policy around the world."

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms and in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.