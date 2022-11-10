Kroll Expands Partnership with CrowdStrike for Advanced Cyber Security Offerings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, today announced that it is partnering with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data. This partnership expansion will enable joint customers worldwide to leverage Kroll’s advanced IR and remediation capabilities, on-demand and with the Kroll Responder managed detection and response service. Customers can now also benefit from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and Kroll’s advanced SOC capabilities needed for enhanced situational awareness, proactive threat hunting, fully integrated digital forensics and incident response to ensure rapid response and remediation of threats.

Kroll is a pioneer in digital forensics and incident response, conducting over 3,000 incident response investigations every year. Kroll’s elite threat monitoring and frontline threat intelligence service is fully integrated with the Kroll Responder MDR service to provide true incident detection, investigation, containment and remediation. The Responder service leverages leading security technologies, and the addition of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform provides organizations with the assurance of best-in-class security in protecting their business.

Marc Brawner, Global Head of Managed Services for Kroll’s Cyber Risk practice, said: “We are excited to extend Kroll’s elite threat monitoring and incident response capabilities to CrowdStrike Falcon customers around the world. Kroll is committed to delivering the best security outcomes by combining deep cyber expertise with a trusted global cyber security leader like CrowdStrike. Adversaries are relentless, and together, we can help more organizations reduce risk and focus on their business. We will continue participating and contributing to the wider cyber security ecosystem through integrations and alliances with leading technologies and solutions in the industry.”

Michael Rogers, Vice President of Global Alliances at CrowdStrike, said: “CrowdStrike believes that a collaborative cyber security ecosystem should work together to meet the complex needs of organizations. We are delighted that Kroll shares our philosophy and by working together, we are providing the best means of defense against increasingly tenacious threat actors. Recognizing the intensified cyber threat environment, CrowdStrike and Kroll are jointly committed to enhance the cyber resilience of organizations.”

