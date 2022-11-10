JCPenney Announces a Three-Year, $500,000 Commitment to Feeding America®

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an effort to better support America’s diverse, working families in need, JCPenney, in partnership with the JCPenney Communities Foundation, announced today that it has made a commitment to donate $500,000 to Feeding America by 2025 to help address food insecurity in communities across the U.S. JCPenney’s donation will support child hunger initiatives like the Summer Food Program, School Pantry Program and after-school food programs at a time when hardships are felt especially close to home and demand at food banks across the country remains high.

“From the recent hurricanes in Puerto Rico and Florida to the financial strains caused by inflation, this year has reminded us that when times are tough, the power of community can be transformational,” said Marc Rosen, JCPenney chief executive officer. “Helping our neighbors is core to our founding principle, the Golden Rule, and we are honored to join forces with Feeding America to support millions of families experiencing food insecurity.”

JCPenney will initiate the partnership with a $50,000 gift to Feeding America, which will be the exclusive nonprofit partner for the JCP Live Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 1, a Facebook Live hosted by the Backstreet Boys. Viewers can join in on the excitement as JCPenney unlocks additional donations for Feeding America during the world premiere of the music video of their new song “Christmas In New York” from their first-ever Christmas album, “A Very Backstreet Christmas.” Additionally, fans can purchase their new album online, plus get holiday questions answered, receive exclusive offers and giveaways, and sing along with the Backstreet Boys throughout the show.

“As higher costs of food, gas and other necessities continue to impact people’s ability to make ends meet, we’re grateful for JCPenney's meaningful donation,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Their contribution will help food banks during this challenging time and support child hunger programs that provide children with the nutrition they need to thrive.”

In 2021, nearly 34 million people in America, including more than 9 million children, were food insecure. Last year, the Feeding America network provided over 6.6 billion meals to help people live more secure and stable lives.

JCPenney’s donation will be directed to programs serving children facing hunger in communities across America.

In addition to joining the fight to end hunger, JCPenney wants all customers to know that “We Got Your Holiday” this season. Special holiday offers feature inflation-busting Black Friday deals and a commitment to clear the carts of 500 lucky customers up to $500. Learn more about our holiday sales and surprise sweepstakes here.

