ShippingEasy Announces Carbon Neutral Shipping for Ecommerce Merchants During Holidays

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShippingEasy, the easy-to-use, cloud-based shipping, tracking, and customer marketing platform for ecommerce sellers, today announced a landmark sustainability initiative, The Greenest Way to Ship. Through the initiative, developed in partnership with South Pole, a leading global climate solutions provider and carbon project developer, ShippingEasy will cover the cost for merchants using its discounted shipping rates to offset the carbon emissions of packages shipped during the holidays.

Globally, 56% of consumers reported that they would accept a longer delivery time to make their online deliveries more sustainable*. With The Greenest Way to Ship, ShippingEasy merchants can promote the sustainability consumers want without sacrificing delivery speed.

“ At ShippingEasy, our goal is to help merchants successfully start and run their ecommerce businesses. I’m very proud to share that now we can also help merchants go carbon-neutral during their busiest season,” said Chris Vaughn, General Manager of ShippingEasy. “ We value sustainability at ShippingEasy, and are proud to offer this value as an embedded feature to our merchants and their end customers.”

ShippingEasy has partnered with South Pole to power The Greenest Way to Ship. Since South Pole’s creation in 2006, the company has developed nearly 1,000 projects in over 50 countries to reduce CO 2 emissions.

For each shipment placed through The Greenest Way to Ship, ShippingEasy will calculate its carbon impact based on the distance the shipment will travel and its mode of transportation. Then, ShippingEasy will purchase a corresponding carbon offset from The Dempsey Ridge Project, a zero emissions, grid-connected, wind energy source in Oklahoma.

The Greenest Way to Ship is available directly in the ShippingEasy app today, and will run through the duration of peak holiday season (through January 12, 2023). Merchants that are already accessing ShippingEasy's discounted rates don’t need to take any action to enroll in The Greenest Way to Ship, and new users can join at any time. Merchants leveraging The Greenest Way to Ship also get access to badges, logos, and social assets to promote their sustainability efforts to customers.

For more information, and to access The Greenest Way to Ship, please visit the initiative landing page here.

*Metapack Benchmark Report, 2022

About ShippingEasy

ShippingEasy is the easy-to-use online shipping platform for growing businesses. With ShippingEasy, merchants can access discounted shipping rates, automate shipping, and focus on building their businesses. Robust integrations with all leading online channels allow merchants to manage orders, shipments, and customers from everywhere they sell. With an award-winning support team in Austin, Texas, ShippingEasy helps tens of thousands of small businesses grow by simplifying their shipping, saving time and money, and creating repeat business. ShippingEasy is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in El Segundo, Austin, London, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora, and Atlanta. To learn more, visit https://shippingeasy.com/.