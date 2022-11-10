From Downtown! Utah Jazz and Vivint Arena Select SeatGeek as their Official Ticketing Provider

NEW YORK & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the technology platform that is transforming the live-event experience for fans, teams and venues, today announced its partnership with the NBA’s Utah Jazz and Vivint Arena as their Official Ticketing Provider. SeatGeek’s technology will power all Jazz home games, as well as other concerts and shows featured at Vivint Arena. The partnership tips off on October 1, 2023.

SeatGeek continues to make waves throughout the sports and entertainment industry as the innovative choice for rightsholders. Its vertically integrated ticketing platform gives fans and ticket sellers an upgraded user experience while capturing strong economics for its enterprise partners.

“ The Utah Jazz have been an incredibly important part of my life even as a kid, and now as owner of the team, I want to make sure everything we do is a driving force for change,” said Ryan Smith, founder and executive chairman of Qualtrics and chairman of Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), which includes the Utah Jazz. “ I only want to partner with innovative companies that put technology and the experience above everything else, and SeatGeek fits with my commitment to help all fans, especially digital-first fans, have better experiences with every interaction.”

Jazz fans and Vivint Arena event-goers can expect a leveled-up experience starting next season as SeatGeek’s top-rated app puts the live event world at their fingertips. Fans will easily search for, buy, and sell tickets and scan into Vivint Arena directly from their mobile device. SeatGeek’s Rally technology also gives fans a personalized experience directly in their digital ticket with features such as booking a ride to the game or purchasing an upgraded experience that lands them in courtside seats. All built on Unify, SeatGeek’s client-facing backend technology that allows teams, theaters and arenas to create, sell and manage access to their live entertainment ecosystem.

“ Utah is quickly becoming a major global hub for sports, technology and culture, and the Jazz exemplify the best in innovation, teamwork and grit,” said Jack Groetzinger, CEO and co-founder of SeatGeek. “ We’re proud to partner with a world-class organization like the Jazz that challenges the status quo of what ticketing can be to grow, engage and meet the demands of today’s fans.”

The partnership with the Jazz becomes SeatGeek’s 4th NBA partner next to the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans. Continuing its momentum, the company has announced eleven new partnerships in the last seven months, including the Washington Commanders, NHL’s Florida Panthers, NASCAR, Fiesta Bowl, San Diego Open, New Mexico United, and two Football Clubs in the UK with Leeds United and Watford F.C. The company also announced a renewal with Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C.

ABOUT UTAH JAZZ

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, visit www.utahjazz.com.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live-event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform’s open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC’s Broadway and London’s West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.