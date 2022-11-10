Atlante and Politecnico di Milano: Together for a First-class Joint Testing Facility for the New eStation

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) (Paris:NHOA) dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure announces the signing of an implementation agreement with Politecnico di Milano, within the Joint Research Center (JRC) framework, for the creation of a testing facility lab for Atlante’s cutting-edge eStation.

The collaboration between NHOA Group and Politecnico di Milano deepens in the context of the JRC program with an additional investment by Atlante to develop a testing facility in which Ph.D. students, young researchers, professors of the Politecnico di Milano and the R&D teams of Atlante, NHOA and Free2move eSolutions, as technology provider, will collaborate for the testing of the most advanced functionalities and features of Atlante’s eStation.

The partnership will offer the chance to work in a testing environment with the most innovative tools. The facility will host and operate a new hi-tech combination of fast and ultra-fast charging points supported by battery storage and powered by a system of solar panels all to be installed by Atlante. The facility is designed to be the testing site also for the use of Atlante’s digital platforms including the proprietary Energy Management System and cloud computing to unlock a better management of distributed energy. The eStation testing facility will allow Atlante to demonstrate its durability, resilience, and impact on the surrounding environment.

This implementation agreement falls into the wider, and deeply consolidated, long-lasting cooperation between NHOA Group and Politecnico di Milano, already resulted in several collaborative processes such as the JRC project and the Girls@Polimi initiative, which supports young girls providing a full-cycle scholarship in STEM disciplines.

Construction of the testing facility is expected to start by the end of 2022, enabling the testing procedures to start at the beginning of 2023.

“Investing in research infrastructures and in long-term research projects with industrial partners such as NHOA is the secret to be able to build the knowledge and to transfer the know-how from university to society, and also contributing to train researchers and technicians in mastering the technologies of tomorrow. We are very happy with this initiative which allows us to equip ourselves better and better to face the technological challenge of “sustainable mobility”, a research field where Politecnico di Milano and NHOA are at the forefront.” Declared Daniele Rocchi, Rector Delegate for Corporate Relations of Politecnico di Milano.

“We are proud of this new chapter of NHOA’s long standing partnership with the Politecnico di Milano, within the implementation of the JRC framework. At Atlante we are thrilled by the opportunity: this testing facility will provide us and the PoliMi students and researchers with a co-creation environment to study innovative solutions in the field of EV fastcharging solutions, surely taking our eStation to the next level” commented Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante.

POLITECNICO DI MILANO

The Politecnico di Milano is one of the best scientific-technological universities in the world. In the Qs World University Rankings 2022 Politecnico di Milano confirms its position in the world's top 150, ranking 139th in the world and first in Italy. In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 Politecnico di Milano is among the top universities in the world in all three specific areas: 13rd in Engineering, 10th in Architecture and 5th in Design.

Founded in 1863, Polimi is the largest school of Architecture, Design and Engineering in Italy, with three main campuses located in Milan, and campuses based in Lecco, Cremona, Mantua and Piacenza, and one in China, in Shanghai.

The Politecnico di Milano is organized into 12 departments, responsible for planning of the research strategies, and 4 schools, responsible for the organization of education.

Thanks to a strong internationalization policy, several study programmes are taught entirely in English, attracting an ever-increasing number of talented international students from more than 100 countries: in the academic year 2020/2021, 28% of the students enrolled in Master of Science Programmes were international.

Research is carried out in more than 250 laboratories and big infrastructures. Strategic research mainly concerns the space, digital, H.P.C. & Quantum, fintech, society, life sciences, agritech, green deal and mobility sectors.

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

Atlante

Atlante is a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA), formerly Engie EPS, global player in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Atlante is developing the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe, enabled by renewables, energy storage and 100% vehicle-grid-integrated (VGI). It aims to install in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal 5,000 fast and ultra-fast points of charge by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

Atlante is the result of the partnership between NHOA Group, which develops and invests in the network being owner and operator, Free2move eSolutions, in the role of supplier of charging technology, and Stellantis automotive group. It will be an open network, with privileged access for Stellantis customers.

