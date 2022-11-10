The Worldwide Women Health and Beauty Supplements Industry is Expected to Reach $93 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market (2022-2027) by Product, Consumer Group, Sales Channel, Age Group, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market is estimated to be USD 60.06 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 93.05 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.15%

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Cases of Hormonal Imbalances and Other Health Disorders in Women

Poor Dietary Health Habits and Sedentary Lifestyle

High Consumption of Probiotics and Multivitamins

Restraints

Side Effects Associated with the Health & Beauty Supplements

Opportunities

Inclination Towards the Natural and Plant Based Health & Beauty Supplements

Rising Trend of Superfood for Women

Increasing Literate, Working Women Population Coupled with Rising Awareness & Expenditure for Health & Beauty

Challenges

Authentic Source of Raw Materials and Purity of the Compound

Market Segmentation

The Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market is segmented based on Product, Consumer Group, Sales Channel, Age Group, Application, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Botanicals, Enzymes, Minerals, Omega-3, Probiotics, Proteins and Vitamins.

By Consumer Group, the market is classified into Perimenopause, PMS, Postmenopause, Postnatal and Prenatal.

By Sales Channel, the market is classified into Direct Sales, Online and Pharmacies/ Drug Stores.

By Age Group, the market is classified into Above 70 Years, Age 15-30, Age 31-50 and Age 51-70.

By Application, the market is classified into Beauty and Women's Health.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

GNC Holdings, Inc.

Nature's Bounty Co.

Bayer Ag

Garden of Life (Nestle)

Suntory Holdings, Ltd.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Swisse Wellness Pty. Ltd

Pharmavite, LLC

Pfizer, Inc.

Blackmores

FANCL Corp.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprise, Inc.

BY-HEALTH Co., Ltd.

Revital, Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Vita Life Sciences

Grape King Bio, Ltd.

Standard Foods Corp.

