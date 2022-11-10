The Ohio State University chooses PebblePad to Support Undergraduate General Education Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ohio State University has chosen PebblePad, the Learning Journey Platform, to help more than 65,000 students develop, evidence and verify crucial skills across their learning experiences.

PebblePad has been selected to support the university’s General Education program, which has been transformed to support the academic learning, achievements and professional goals of today's students. Throughout their academic career, The Ohio State’s students will use PebblePad to make sense of their learning experiences and to develop skills, allowing them to confidently articulate their personal strengths, competencies and aspirations

The PebblePad platform is degree-wide and course-agnostic - supporting integrative learning and allowing students to bring together, reflect on and make connection throughout their learning journey across multiple themes and disciplines, including as academic and experiential learning.

PebblePad was selected after a competitive procurement and evaluation process.

Educators at The Ohio State can make use of a wide range of tools within PebblePad to help manage the challenges of supporting integrative learning at scale, whether delivered on or off-campus, and embracing hybrid learning and experiential learning activity. PebblePad’s powerful assessment engine can help educators provide formative and summative assessment of individual learner assets, portfolios, and their component parts. These tools are designed to support both simple and complex assessment workflows and to operate with multiple stakeholders including external advisers, work-based supervisors and mentors at scale.

This news follows a period of significant growth for the company in Canada and the US, where a number of prestigious institutions have partnered with PebblePad because of its ability to deliver against their strategic learning and employability ambitions.

Kenny Nicholl, Chief Growth Officer of PebblePad says: “General Education is crucial to developing well-rounded and future-ready graduates, and building the skills which are so important for the world of work. PebblePad is uniquely positioned to help Higher Education offer the hybrid and student-centered learning experiences which is now demanded and expected by students. We are delighted to welcome The Ohio State University to the growing PebblePad customer community in North America.”