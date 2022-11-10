Massive Bio and Azra AI to Expand AI’s Potentially Lifesaving Impact on Cancer Patients

NEW YORK & FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio, a leader in AI-powered cancer clinical trial enrollment, announced a strategic partnership with Azra AI, a healthcare technology company that uses proprietary AI software to identify cancer diagnoses in real time and accelerate the patient care process. Combined with Massive Bio’s ability to surface personalized clinical trial options for patients, the two companies working together provide early identification and precise treatment options, further improving cancer clinical care.

Today, clinical care teams have limited bandwidth to review important diagnostics like patient pathology reports. Each report takes a clinician one to two minutes to read, delaying trial opportunities for patients with an urgent life-changing health situation. Azra AI’s technology, used in over 200 hospitals including HCA Healthcare, reads pathology reports in a fraction of a second, enabling clinicians to focus on the approximately 10 percent of positive pathology reports immediately to treat patients sooner and give them the best chances for survival.

“Our mission is to create hope and empower cancer patients by helping them find their best treatment options, which often requires urgent access to trials,” said Selin Kurnaz, co-founder and CEO of Massive Bio. “We are excited to collaborate with Azra AI and expand our growing ecosystem of like-minded leaders who are as committed to transforming cancer clinical trials as we are. This is a monumental point in time where advanced technology is intersecting with medical science to meaningfully change lives.”

Where Azra AI focuses on identification of cancer, Massive Bio’s platform provides cancer patients with relevant clinical trials using AI, empowering patients to find treatment options faster and enabling life sciences companies to conduct broader, more-inclusive, population-based recruitment rather than traditional site-specific recruitment. The companies’ collaboration has the potential to make an immediate impact on thousands of cancer patients – Azra AI’s technology touches nearly one in 10 cancer patients in the U.S. while Massive Bio recently announced onboarding more than 100,000 patients onto its trial matching platform.

By utilizing AI technology in cancer identification and trial matching, clinical care teams can improve healthcare access and equity by eliminating unconscious bias or human errors that can prevent successful patient enrollment. Further, healthcare teams can automatically operationalize the volumes of data collected to enhance the patient experience in ways they could not do before.

“We are eager to partner with Massive Bio to connect these two parts of the cancer journey,” said founder and CEO of Azra AI, Chris Cashwell. “We can revolutionize the clinical trial process by automating the identification of potential patients early on using artificial intelligence. We are combing through millions of pathology reports and identifying cancer types more quickly. The data sent to Massive Bio’s platform closes the loop on serving that patient the best treatment options for their cancer. This enables our clinical teams to focus on cancer care and use the AI to offer the best patient experience.”

To learn more about how Massive Bio and Azra AI are working together to improve cancer clinical research, hear Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, Massive Bio Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, at HLTH 2022 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov, 15th at 4:20pm on the gallery stage.

About Azra AI:

Azra AI uses proprietary artificial intelligence software to read millions of unstructured data records and identify at-risk patients in need of follow-up care, resulting in more equitable health outcomes, increased patient retention, and a reduced burden on clinical workers. This revolutionary technology — used in hospitals and cancer centers across the country — automates the identification and navigation process and delivers a positive impact on clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Azra AI has over 200 hospitals as clients, including HCA Healthcare. Learn more about Azra AI and follow us at @Azra_AI_Health.

About Massive Bio:

Massive Bio empowers cancer patients to find their best treatment options, providing convenient access and enrollment services for oncology clinical trials worldwide, powered by advanced artificial intelligence. Founded on the belief that all people should have equal access to leading-edge therapies, Massive Bio combines its best-in-class AI platform with expertise in genomics, engineering, and data analytics to remove the many barriers to cancer patient enrollment and participation in clinical trials. Headquartered in New York, Massive Bio is a privately held company that operates in 12 countries.