Lafarge Canada Partners with 4Refuel for R50 Renewable Diesel to Reduce 1,300 tonnes of CO2e in 2022.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lafarge Canada today announced a partnership with 4Refuel, a Finning Industrial Service, for the supply of renewable diesel (R50, a 50% renewable diesel) to Lafarge in the Greater Vancouver Area (GVA) market until the end of 2022.

Starting October 1, Lafarge’s GVA aggregate, ready-mix, asphalt and construction sites introduced use of R50 across its diesel equipment fleet. The standard diesel used in GVA prior to the switch was B5, diesel that contains 5% biodiesel and 95% petro-diesel.

“Reduction of fleet emissions is part of our larger advancement towards sustainable and profitable development in our operations across Canada, and a significant strategy in our journey to net-zero”, says Lincoln Kyne, Vice President & General Manager, British Columbia and US Pacific Northwest, Lafarge Canada. “As industry drives towards sustainable solutions, we know the importance it will be for the government to incentivize business, like a carbon tax reduction to help offset the increased costs to use renewable fuels.”

The switch from standard B5 to R50 renewable diesel will reduce approximately 36% or 1,300 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent, on a lifecycle basis, by the end of 2022; a CO 2 avoidance equivalent to taking 295 cars off the road. Lafarge has projected a 5 thousand tonnes CO2e annual reduction if the switch to R50 is made for all of 2023.

“We welcome Lafarge as a top-tier industrial customer to receive our R50 renewable diesel solution”, says Lauren Foulkes, Director of Sustainability, 4Refuel. “As a leader in mobile diesel fuel delivery, we are excited to partner with Lafarge, an industry leader in providing building materials and innovative and sustainable building solutions. Further, we are delivering the fuel using R50 in our own fleet helping further decarbonize the transportation industry, while reducing our customers’ Scope 3 emissions.”

Renewable diesel is produced through a variety of biological, thermal and chemical processes using biomass sources. The current supply available to the market is limited and a higher cost to produce than standard B5 diesel. Manufacturers are strategic to select partners for significant impact and are using carbon credits to offset added costs.

Lafarge Canada is the first in Holcim Group North America operations to pilot a renewable diesel partnership as part of its carbon reduction strategies. The use of R50 supports the company’s drive towards a circular economy by procuring and powering production with alternative energy.

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge is Canada’s largest provider of sustainable and innovative building solutions including Aggregates, Cement, Ready Mix and Precast Concrete, Asphalt and Paving, and Road and Civil Construction. With over 6,900 employees and 400 sites across the country, we provide green products to build the infrastructure and communities where Canadians live and work. As a member of Holcim Group, our purpose is to build progress for people and the planet.

About 4Refuel

“4Refuel is North America’s largest on-site fuel provider. Co-headquartered in Milton, Ontario and Grapevine, Texas, 4Refuel offers direct-to-equipment and bulk refuelling, fuel cards and fuel management technology solutions across Canada and Texas. We serve a diverse range of markets including construction, commercial transport, mining, agriculture and marine. 4Refuel is a wholly owned subsidiary of Finning International.”