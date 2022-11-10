Tivic Health Announces Manufacturing Partnership With Microart

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company focused on bioelectronic medicine, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Microart Services Inc., headquartered in Buffalo, New York, to manufacture, on a non-exclusive basis, certain components and sub-assemblies of the company’s current and future products.

“We expect that our new partnership with Microart will significantly reduce our product manufacturing and shipping costs,” explained Ryan Sabia, COO of Tivic Health. “We are pleased to secure highly advantaged pricing and increase scalability while maintaining the advantages of North American-based manufacturing.”

About Tivic

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers with a choice in the treatment of inflammation and certain other related conditions. For more information visit https://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: market and other conditions; the risks that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Tivic’s business more severely than it has to date or more severely than anticipated; and unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce Tivic’s capital resources. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Tivic’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Tivic’s filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.