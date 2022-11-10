Nexgrill named Vendor Partner of the Year by The Home Depot

The new Neevo™ Smart Grills were developed with The Home Depot. Features include two cooking zones with 44,000 Btu of power and a built-in air fryer on the large model.

Leadership from Nexgrill and The Home Depot at the retailer’s annual Supplier Partnership Meeting. From left to right: Ted Decker, Billy Bastek, Bob Moffat, Ramsay Hawfield, Roger Williams, André de Beer, Ken Johnson, Jim Recore, Joe Downey and Jeff Kinnaird. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexgrill, a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor living products including grills and grilling accessories, has been named The Home Depot’s Partners of the Year for Indoor Garden at the annual Supplier Partnership Meeting in Atlanta.

The Home Depot honored select home improvement suppliers across 14 categories. Nexgrill had the number-one sales item at the 2022 grill event as well as the fastest-growing product in the griddle category with its new Daytona gas griddle line. Notably this year, Nexgrill developed the first outdoor smart gas grill with air fryer—Neevo Smart Grills—in collaboration with The Home Depot.

“We are humbled but proud that Nexgrill has been recognized as a Vendor Partner of the Year. Our entire organization places enormous value on our partnership and collaboration with The Home Depot to provide customers with outdoor cooking products that enhance their daily lives, and we’re thankful for our teams in Asia and North America that continuously drive supply chain dependability, customer experience and innovation,” said André de Beer, CEO of Nexgrill.

“The Home Depot Partners of the Year award is a huge honor and it exemplifies our commitment to the customers who rely on Nexgrill and Home Depot to make their outdoor kitchens, patios and gardens some of their favorite spaces to create meals and gather at home,” said Roger Williams, Vice President of Sales at Nexgrill.

Nexgrill supplies a variety of grills, griddles and smokers to The Home Depot, from large six-burner to portable single burner models. The new Neevo is equipped with NEX-fi enabled technology that allows users to control the grill through the Nexgrill app, along with a SureTempTM digital controller and built-in temperature probes that work together to cook the perfect meal. The Neevo 720 Plus model delivers seven cooking modes including air fry, the first grill on the market to incorporate this popular function.

For more information, visit nexgrill.com.

About Nexgrill

Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. Whether it’s gas, charcoal, pellets, flat top griddles, portables, fryers or accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone’s InvitedTM. For almost 30 years, the company has offered a wide range of products for everyone from the backyard grillmaster to the first-time griller. Nexgrill is part of US-based Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world, and ranked one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation, please visit Nexgrill.com.