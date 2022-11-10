WHOOP Unite and Ashley Addiction Treatment Partner to Break New Ground in Research and Patient Care

BOSTON & HAVRE DE GRACE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, WHOOP, the human performance company, and Ashley Addiction Treatment (Ashley), a nationally-recognized leader in evidence-based treatment of substance use disorders, announce a new research partnership to study recovery and relapse by leveraging objective health data from WHOOP Unite alongside subjective patient feedback. In support of these efforts, WHOOP launched the WHOOP Gateway, an innovative hardware and software solution that enables healthcare providers to tap into 24/7 patient physiological insights.

Ashley is the first customer to use WHOOP Unite in conjunction with the WHOOP Gateway for cutting-edge patient support and research. The WHOOP Gateway uses Bluetooth to retrieve biometric data from WHOOP wearable technology and transmit it to WHOOP Unite without the need for a mobile phone. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations with coaching, insights and health programs. The platform helps leaders make policy and protocol changes based on the aggregated data of individual end users.

“At Ashley, we are passionate about providing state-of-the-art care to every person who walks through our doors, which is why advancing the way we conduct research and invest in technology remains at the forefront of everything we do,” said Greg Hobelmann, M.D., M.P.H., co-CEO and president of Ashley. “WHOOP Unite provides a holistic view of patients’ biometric data impacting their treatment, and WHOOP Gateway is the critical link to collecting a large dataset since our patients do not have access to mobile phones during treatment. The ability to gather this type of pivotal health information is a game-changer for our industry and Ashley’s one-of-its-kind database that’s enabling us to change the face of addiction medicine.”

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, up to an estimated 60 percent of individuals relapse while in recovery. Ashley is building and expanding its research efforts in collaboration with faculty of The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine to better understand the cause of relapse and identify new treatment protocols to reduce stress triggers while leading to better outcomes for its patients.

“We are excited to partner with Ashley in our research to better the lives of substance use disorder patients,” added Andrew Huhn, Ph.D., an associate professor at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine who is overseeing the Internal Review Board (IRB) study with patients in Ashley’s facilities. “This research leveraging WHOOP Unite insights lays the groundwork for incorporating biometric assessments into routine care, and ultimately, creating a precision medicine model for addiction treatment.”

To further its ability to support organizations like Ashley as well as patients, providers and payers across the healthcare ecosystem, WHOOP recently hired Dr. Patrick Carroll, M.D., the company’s first Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Carroll previously served as Chief Medical Officer of the virtual care company Vida Health and the telehealth company Hims & Hers. Prior to that, he served as Group Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Walgreens.

“WHOOP Unite is pushing the healthcare industry forward with its innovative solutions like the WHOOP Gateway and efforts to improve patient outcomes as exemplified by this partnership with Ashley Addiction Treatment,” said Dr. Patrick Carroll, chief medical officer at WHOOP. “WHOOP has the power to positively impact the health of its members and transform the way we approach wellness at scale.”

ABOUT WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world's most valuable standalone wearables company. Visit whoop.com for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

ABOUT ASHLEY ADDICTION TREATMENT

Ashley Addiction Treatment (Ashley) is a nationally recognized leader in the evidence-based treatment of substance use disorders. Ashley’s comprehensive programs integrate a full spectrum of medical, clinical and holistic treatment methods, and result in frequent publications of ongoing research into effective treatment methodologies. Ashley’s driving principle – “everything for recovery” – guides healing for each individual with respect and dignity. Accredited by The Joint Commission and a division of Ashley Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Ashley has treated over 55,000 patients since 1983 and has awarded more than $65 million in scholarships to assist patient recovery. Offerings include inpatient and outpatient treatment, sobriety enrichment, community outreach, family and children’s education, and specialty programs. For more information, please visit ashleytreatment.org.

The products and services of WHOOP are not medical devices, are not intended to diagnose COVID-19, the flu or any other disease, and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content available through the products and services of WHOOP is for general informational purposes only.