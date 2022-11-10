Gozio Health and Artera Launch Deeper Partnership and Integrations to Create More Seamless Digital Experience for Patients

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gozio Health, an industry-leading, customizable, location-aware mobile engagement platform, today announced an expanded partnership and integration with patient communications platform Artera (formerly WELL Health) after a successful initial launch with leading health system UNC Health. Gozio Health and Artera drove an unprecedented increase of 443% in downloads of UNC Health’s app.

Partnership Features

The initial partnership delivered:

Embedded smart links for any automated or staff/patient conversations.

“Save and go” feature, enabling patients to save appointments to their mobile phone calendar with an embedded link.

The embedded link launches Gozio wayfinding to provide blue-dot guidance from home to parking to the point-of-care.

The expanded partnership includes:

Embedded smart links in other types of communications sent using the Artera patient communication platform like recall reminders or post-appointment communications.

Ability to launch a text message to a provider from the system’s mobile app.

“Once we announced this capability, and its impact to adoption, the market demand became immediately clear,” said Joshua Titus, CEO and Founder, Gozio Health. “UNC Health saw a 443% increase in their mobile app downloads in just the first month or so of offering these new features. For many systems, mobile engagement is becoming a primary way of connecting with patients. The ability to increase adoption of mobile and create a more seamless experience for patients is very appealing.”

“At Artera our vision is to enable patients to seamlessly manage their care and turn healthcare into an industry renowned for its customer experience,” said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and founder, Artera. “Our expanded partnership with Gozio helps advance this vision by improving patients’ access into mobile apps and unifying disparate patient messaging and alerts into a single, trusted source (the patients’ provider) on their preferred communication channel and timeline.”

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health offers an end-to-end, customizable digital health platform exclusively for healthcare systems. Gozio’s extensible mobile platform enables seamless consumer interactions and provides an anytime, anywhere connection to patients that improves their overall experience and access to care. Popular patient engagement features include patented indoor wayfinding with turn-by-turn navigation, virtual visits, physician directories, appointment scheduling, access to electronic health records, Urgent Care and Emergency Department wait-times, and extensive analytics capabilities. Gozio customers surveyed in a 2021 KLAS Research Emerging Technology Spotlight report found 100% satisfaction and improved experience for patients and staff. For more information, watch the video or visit www.goziohealth.com or find Gozio Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Artera (formerly WELL Health)

Artera is the SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and two-time Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach. Artera delivers a platform-level patient communications solution that integrates across a health system’s tech stack (EHRs/EMRs, single-point solutions, apps, and more) to deliver patients a simple, cohesive communications experience while reducing workload for healthcare staff. By unifying disjointed communications and information into a single channel for patients (texting, email and/or IVR) Artera fuels healthcare providers to deliver healthier patients, more efficient staff and more profitable organizations. The Artera platform helps 500+ unique health systems facilitate 1.1 billion messages for 40+ million patients.

Founded in 2015, Artera (formerly WELL Health) is based in Santa Barbara, California and has been named on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for three consecutive years. For more information, visit www.artera.io.