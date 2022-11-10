United Natural Foods and Square Roots to Co-locate Indoor Farms at Distribution Centers Across North America

Square Roots has pioneered a vertically integrated model for indoor farming, and can deploy its modular, cloud-connected farms in any location on a small footprint at quick speed to create optimal conditions to consistently grow fresh produce throughout the year. The first Square Roots farm, approximately 20,000 square feet in size, is planned for UNFI’s Prescott, Wis. facility and is scheduled to open in 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

Square Roots has pioneered a vertically integrated model for indoor farming, and can deploy its modular, cloud-connected farms in any location on a small footprint at quick speed to create optimal conditions to consistently grow fresh produce throughout the year. The first Square Roots farm, approximately 20,000 square feet in size, is planned for UNFI’s Prescott, Wis. facility and is scheduled to open in 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) and Square Roots, the technology leader in indoor farming, today announced a new agreement to co-locate Square Roots' indoor farms on-site at select UNFI distribution centers. The first Square Roots farm, approximately 20,000 square feet in size, is planned for UNFI’s Prescott, Wis. facility and is scheduled to open in 2023.

As part of its Better For All initiative, UNFI is focused on building closer relationships with its produce suppliers to build an efficient, expansive, high-quality supply chain network designed to shorten the time it takes to deliver produce to retail customers. Produce from the first Square Roots farm co-located with UNFI is intended to serve UNFI's retail customers in Wisconsin and Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area.

“Today’s consumer is focused on the quality and freshness of their produce and relies on their local grocer to provide consistent access to high quality, locally grown food, all year round that won’t spoil the day after they bring it home,” said Dorn Wenninger, Senior Vice President of Produce at UNFI. “Our relationship with Square Roots and their innovative indoor farming model not only strengthens our supply chain and gives back days of freshness to consumers, but also furthers our ambitious ESG initiatives and helps UNFI make progress toward our goals to reduce waste, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and advance sustainable agriculture and operations.”

Square Roots has pioneered a vertically integrated model for indoor farming, and can deploy its modular, cloud-connected farms in any location on a small footprint at quick speed to create optimal conditions to consistently grow fresh produce throughout the year. Crops are also harvested and packed inside the Square Roots facility, ready for distribution to customers the same day of harvest.

“Our unique approach to indoor farming is fully optimized to support forward-thinking, large-scale distribution partners like UNFI,” says Square Roots co-founder and CEO, Tobias Peggs. “Growing delicious fresh produce in Square Roots farms at UNFI facilities increases supply chain resilience and reduces miles driven transporting food. It’s good business, and it’s also better for people and the planet.”

Square Roots farms utilize an ultra-efficient hydroponic system to grow a wide range of leafy greens, microgreens, and herbs, using significantly less water and land than conventional field farms. Square Roots produce is pesticide-free and Non-GMO Project verified. Inside its farms, Square Roots’ farmers use the company’s proprietary software to manage every aspect of growing, from planning production tasks to monitoring plant health. All Square Roots farms are USDA Harmonized GAP+ Certified for the highest levels of food safety.

“Whether we’re learning lessons from COVID-19, or considering the future impact of climate change, it’s clear that we need more resilience in our food system,” said Square Roots co-founder and Executive Chairman Kimbal Musk. “With this partnership we can now bring local food, grown by local farmers, to UNFI’s network of retail customers, and their shoppers, consistently and reliably, all year round. We can’t wait to get started.”

About UNFI

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

About Square Roots

Square Roots is the technology leader in indoor farming with a mission to responsibly bring its locally grown food to people in cities around the world, all year round. Square Roots is setting new standards for transparency and responsibility, while training a new generation of leaders in agriculture to create a more sustainable food system. Founded by serial entrepreneurs, Kimbal Musk and Tobias Peggs, its range of fresh produce is available in retail locations around the country, including, Whole Foods Market, SpartanNash corporate stores, Meijer, Fresh Thyme Market, Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Fresh Direct, Getir, and Gordon Food Service Stores. Square Roots has strategic partnerships with Gordon Food Service and UNFI; co-locating commercial-scale, climate-controlled indoor farms across the continent - enabling local food at a global scale, year-round. For more information, please visit www.squarerootsgrow.com.