Rotunda Capital Partners Invests in U.S. Waterproofing

BETHESDA, Md. & EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rotunda Capital Partners (“Rotunda”) has invested in U.S. Waterproofing, Chicagoland’s premier provider of basement waterproofing and foundation repair services. U.S. Waterproofing is the first investment made from Rotunda’s latest fund, Rotunda Capital Partners Fund III, L.P. Matt Stock, third-generation owner of U.S. Waterproofing, will continue to serve as CEO and lead the company going forward.

Founded in 1957, U.S. Waterproofing has helped more than 500,000 customers throughout Northeast Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Southeast Wisconsin enjoy a dry basement and stable foundation. Fueled by their market leading reputation, U.S. Waterproofing’s services have expanded over the years to include crawl space encapsulation, concrete raising, sump pump installation, window well solutions, gutter cleaning and humidity control.

“U.S. Waterproofing is another successful example of Rotunda’s differentiated and thematic sourcing approach to partnering with family and founder-owned companies,” said John Fruehwirth, Managing Partner at Rotunda.

“This new chapter for U.S. Waterproofing wouldn’t be possible without Rotunda’s vision and faith in our company,” said CEO Matt Stock. “I’m so proud of our amazing and dedicated team and couldn’t be more excited to continue our legacy.”

“U.S. Waterproofing is one of the best-known home improvement brands in Chicagoland. We look forward to scaling their comprehensive service capabilities to markets across the country,” said Bob Wickham, Partner at Rotunda.

“In addition to supporting U.S. Waterproofing’s organic growth plans, we look forward to employing Rotunda’s acquisition playbook in the highly fragmented basement waterproofing and foundation repair market,” said Ryan Aprill, Principal at Rotunda.

About U.S. Waterproofing

U.S. Waterproofing is A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau and a leading provider of basement waterproofing and foundation repair services, improving the value, health, and longevity of homes throughout Chicagoland. For more information, visit www.uswaterproofing.com.

U.S. Waterproofing is seeking to acquire other basement waterproofing and foundation repair service providers and is interested in acquisition opportunities presented by business owners, management, or M&A intermediaries. Please contact Ryan Aprill, Principal at Rotunda Capital Partners for more information.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial & business services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.