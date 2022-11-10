Inseego MiFi® X PRO 5G now available at T-Mobile

SAN DIEGO & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G Enterprise solutions, today announced the launch of the latest generation MiFi® 5G mobile hotspot at T-Mobile, home of America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network. This 10th generation MiFi hotspot, a product category invented by Inseego, is also the company’s third generation 5G mobile hotspot. The new MiFi X PRO 5G is now available to purchase at T-Mobile stores and online here starting November 17.

"We’re proud to continue launching our 5G business solutions at T-Mobile, now with the addition of the new MiFi® X PRO to their lineup. This next generation MiFi is the most advanced mobile hotspot ever. It offers an enhanced 5G design for industry-leading performance that deliver speeds over 1 Gbps. It includes advanced security options and an ethernet port for additional flexibility,” said Mark Frisch, EVP Americas Sales at Inseego. “Working with leading customers such as T-Mobile, Inseego continues to push the technological boundaries that help bring out the best in the 5G network."

The MiFi® X PRO 5G mobile hotspot: The ultimate 5G mobile internet solution that provides enhanced on-the-go broadband and 24/7 connectivity.

Speed: Strong performance with advanced 5G features combined with Wi-Fi 6 – Only the MiFi X PRO provides enhanced technology features that enable 5G standalone (SA) with 5G new radio carrier aggregation (NR CA) for best-in-class performance in addition to Sounding Reference Signal (SRS) antenna switching for increased signal efficiency. This combination delivers an unrivaled experience with super-fast 5G speeds over 1 Gbps 1 and exceptionally low latency. That translates to more consistent high-quality streaming, fewer glitchy video calls, and less dropped worksite connections.

Security: Connect with confidence – Enterprise-grade security features such as Open VPN, VPN pass-through and static IPs using static SIMs, enable seamless remote access to a company's network. Additionally, a secure administration portal, Wi-Fi privacy separation and WPA3 all help protect the connected devices from attacks and loss of sensitive data.

Flexibility: Connectivity options with 1 Gbps ethernet port, USB C, and Wi-Fi 6 – Tethered or untethered, mobile or stationary, the MiFi X PRO 5G offers convenient connectivity options. And, with a proprietary battery preservation mode, the MiFi X PRO 5G can support a wide range of use cases.

Reliability and Reach: Go farther, longer – Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 with primary and guest networks, support for up 32 Wi-Fi connections and a Wi-Fi range of up to 35 feet 2 . The quick-rechargeable powerful battery keeps multiple devices connected all day. 3

Usability: Easy to setup and manage – Setup and manage the MiFi X PRO 5G from your smartphone with step-by-step instructions using the Inseego Mobile™ app. Business customers looking for advanced device management features can subscribe to Inseego Connect™ for a full suite of remote management capabilities from a single web-based dashboard.

The MiFi X PRO 5G features the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X62 5G Modem-RF System and Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ technology.

For more information, please visit https://inseego.com/products/mobile/mifi-x-pro/

1Data plan required. Actual results may vary. Coverage and data speeds subject to network availability.

2 Results may vary. Coverage based on direct line of sight with no walls or obstructions.

3 Battery life and activity may vary depending on the number of connected devices and activity, including use of Ethernet.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q3 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from April to September 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility—all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit http://inseego.com.

