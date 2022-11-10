Cybrary Impact Hub Partners With Leading Veterans Organizations and DEI-Focused Organizations To Provide Free Cybersecurity Career Entry, Upskilling Training

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cybrary, the leading training platform for cybersecurity professionals, today announced The Cybrary Impact Hub and its inaugural partnerships with several changemaker organizations. Joining the Impact Hub are two US and European organizations deeply committed to opening pathways for veterans into technology careers, and several not-for-profit organizations focused on creating pathways and cybersecurity career opportunities for persons of color, marginalized genders and other historically marginalized populations.

“The threat landscape is expanding and evolving daily, and the urgent need across all sectors for an infusion of new and diverse cybersecurity talent has never been greater. With more than a million registered users, Cybrary’s award-winning cybersecurity training programs have equipped professionals at all levels with the skills to confidently mitigate threats and protect their organizations,” said Chloé Messdaghi, Chief Impact Officer, Cybrary. “The Cybrary Impact Hub’s partnership with these changemaker organizations to provide readily accessible training to their members is a natural next step for Cybrary, and just one of many ways we are empowering the next generations of talent.”

The Cybrary Impact Hub premier partnerships include:

VetSec, Inc.: A world-class community of over 3,300 veterans working in or transitioning into cybersecurity, all of whom have “been in the shoes” of those who will follow them into rewarding opportunities. VetSec offers first-rate training resources through its strategic partners, and other support services such as job boards from companies actively seeking to employ veterans, insight into conferences and industry events, and mentorships.

TechVets: A bridge for veterans, service leavers, reservists and their families into information technology careers.

Black Girls Hack (BGH Foundation): A national cybersecurity nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education and resources to underserved communities and increasing the diversity in cyber. BGH offers resources and programs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), information technology (IT), and cybersecurity.

Black Girls in Cyber: Its vision is to nurture the talents of women of color in cybersecurity, privacy, and STEM careers, and transform the socio-economic conditions across the US and African communities, globally.

We Open Tech: A global community of marginalized genders who work in security and tech. We Open Tech provides a community driven for equity, inclusion, and diversity, and is focused on awareness, education and career development.

Blacks in Cybersecurity™: A meetup group and conference series to help highlight and elevate the Black community in cybersecurity, through conferences, innovative training programs, the BIC Village, red and blue team development programs, K-12 cyber awareness training, speaker development, mentorship programs and other initiatives.

Raíces Cyber – the Hispanic Association in Cyber Security: An all-inclusive community where Hispanics, Latinos and allies come together. Its mission is to encourage and support the Hispanic and Latino cyber and technology community to achieve greater representation in the world. It does so through four main pillars: continued support and encouragement to and from the community, education for all career levels, access to valuable resources, constructive networking and the forming of strong bonds (“roots”).

Cyberjutsu (the Women’s Society of Cyberjutsu): Dedicated to raising awareness of cybersecurity career opportunities and advancement for women in the field, and to closing the gender gap and the overall workforce gap in information security roles. Its programs and partnerships promote networking, education, training, mentoring, resource-sharing and other professional opportunities.

Tom Marsland, Founder and Board Chair of VetSec, said: “Cybrary is a wonderful organization known for their high-quality training. A partnership between our two organizations continues to benefit the veteran community and I am pleased to see VetSec become a Cybrary Impact Hub Partner."

TechVets Director James Murphy said: "I’m extremely proud that TechVets is partnered with Cybrary, affording our members an incredible opportunity to access incredible cybersecurity training at zero cost. The passion from the Cybrary team to achieve success with this initiative highlights the value they are placing in our TechVets members and will go a long way to being the difference for those on the program in finding their first role in cybersecurity."

Tennisha Martin, Founder and Executive Director of Black Girls Hack, said: "Black Girls Hack is excited to partner with Cybrary as they roll out their Cybrary Impact Hub initiative to make cybersecurity training more accessible and remove the financial barriers to entry for those trying to get into cyber. We applaud this positive step towards making cybersecurity more accessible for all."

Eric Belardo, Executive Director & Founder, Raíces Cyber, said: "It is estimated that only 4% of cybersecurity workers self-identify as Hispanic, Latino, Latina, LatinX — we must do better. Our mission is to encourage and support the Hispanic, Latino, Latina and LatinX cyber community to achieve greater representation in the cyber workforce. There are currently over 700,000 total cybersecurity job openings, the talent is there, and opportunities need to be created for more people to enter the field of cybersecurity.”

For more information about the Cybrary Impact Hub, please contact Cybrary Chief Impact Officer Chloé Messdaghi at impact@cybrary.it.

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the industry-leading professional development platform that provides the right training at the right time to fully equip cybersecurity professionals at every stage in their careers. Cybrary’s threat-informed training, advanced assessment capabilities, and certification preparation help industry professionals build the skills and knowledge to confidently mitigate the threats their organizations face and bridge the persistent cybersecurity skills gap. Cybrary enables more than 3 million learners, from individuals to service providers and government agencies to Fortune 1000 organizations, to be ready to respond in the fight against constantly evolving cybersecurity threats. For more information on Cybrary’s offerings, visit www.cybrary.it.