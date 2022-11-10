World Leading Pharmaceuticals Manufacturer Chooses DTEX InTERCEPT to Protect Research, Secure Patents, and Prevent Data Loss

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security CompanyTM, today announced that a world leader in pharmaceutical research, manufacturing and delivery has selected DTEX InTERCEPT to secure patented research, drug trials data, and unique business process IP from insider threats and prevent data loss.

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a first-of-its-kind Workforce Cyber Security solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Digital Forensics, and Endpoint DLP in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. Only DTEX InTERCEPT delivers the behavioral context and activity intelligence that answers the Who, What, When, Where, Why and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event or data loss scenario without invading personal privacy.

As part of its due diligence leading up to the adoption of DTEX InTERCEPT, the pharmaceutical manufacturer engaged in a ‘Proof of Value’ exercise. That exercise delivered enterprise visibility across the selected users in less than 24 hours, returned contextual workforce intelligence and data usage in three days, and offered intent analysis of potential insider risks and negligent data users by the end of the first week.

Upon confirming its selection of DTEX InTERCEPT, the pharmaceutical manufacturer pointed to the platform’s rapid deployment and enterprise scalability, combined with its ability to selectively gather contextual intent telemetry from users with growing risk scores based on data usage while other users remained in a pseudo-anonymization data collection posture. Additionally, DTEX InTERCEPT’s unique telemetry signals enrich their existing SIEM and NGAV tools by helping to reduce false positives and provide an audit trail that supplements machine signals (TTPs) with human behaviors that lead to increased risk before, during, and after an event.

“The continued recognition of human behavior as the missing link in the cyber security puzzle by world-leading organizations is thrilling,” said Bahman Mahbod, CEO at DTEX Systems. “It has always been about finding the right data and applying that in the context of workforce intent. Regardless of how an organization chooses to deploy its employees—in the office, remotely, or some combination of both, they must be a foundational signal and source of intelligence feeding the organization’s innovation and security strategies.”

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation Zero Trust DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral “indicators of intent” to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.