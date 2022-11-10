Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance Selects One Inc Digital Payments Platform

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance (OKFB), the largest domestic insurer in Oklahoma, has selected the One Inc digital payments platform to provide both inbound and outbound digital payments. This move will enable OKFB Insurance to adapt quickly to changing market demands and enhance customer service. The integration, which is to be deployed with the Guidewire InsuranceNow all-in-one, cloud-based core system, will enable OKFB Insurance and its users to accept and disburse payments using both ClaimsPay and PremiumPay products from One Inc.

OKFB Insurance, known throughout Oklahoma for its excellent customer service and efficient claims assistance, looks to maximize its services to insureds through this partnership with One Inc. The integration will harmonize the company’s payment infrastructure, making payment processes a more cohesive and seamless experience for both inbound, and outbound digital payments.

According to Stephanie Helling, vice president of information systems for OKFB Insurance, the implementation will be expedited due to InsuranceNow’s ‘out of the box’ integration into One Inc. Guidewire recently announced One Inc as its strategic partner for payments.

"Our integration with One Inc's suite of payments products will help build a strong digital infrastructure for Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance to deploy next-generation technology," said Gary Buckner, executive vice president and general manager of OKFB Insurance. "OKFB Insurance is fully committed to using innovative solutions to monitor and improve the customer experience. Leveraging the One Inc Digital Payments Platform with Guidewire will help us modernize and strengthen our customer relationships and experiences at all stages of the payments process."

“We applaud OKFB Insurance’s recognition of the advantages in running its business on the One Inc platform,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO, One Inc. “We are humbled by the company’s vote of confidence in our digital payment solutions and capabilities and applaud OKFB’s mission of providing the best service to their customers.”

About One Inc:

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payments, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payment platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

About The Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance

Since 1946, OKFB Insurance has worked to protect Oklahomans from the risks they face every day, whether it be home, auto, life, commercial or farm & ranch. With agents in all 77 counties, we are ready to serve our neighbors at a moment’s notice and are committed to helping our members and their families to insure their future. To learn more, visit

http://www.okfbinsurance.com.