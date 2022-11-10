Current Health makes its end-to-end care-at-home platform available in the Epic App Market

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Current Health today announced that it has joined Epic’s App Market as an Orchard App, providing a turnkey way for Epic users to access Current Health’s care-at-home platform directly from Epic’s inpatient and outpatient electronic health record (EHR). The integration streamlines the implementation of clinical workflows, communication and data exchange, leveraging new Current Health modules for delivering cutting-edge, device-enabled hospital-at-home, post-acute and chronic condition management programs.

By joining the App Market, Current Health builds on its existing integration with Epic to improve speed to value for health system customers. Already, Current Health leverages a bi-directional integration that transmits patient demographics, vital signs and clinical interactions between Current Health’s care-at-home platform and the EHR. Now, as part of the App Market, Current Health can enable health systems to quickly stand up its care-at-home solution through turnkey implementation and standardized templates.

Key features available through the App Market include:

Simplified integration: Leveraging Epic’s Tesseract API Gateway, a complete integration takes only a matter of weeks, significantly reducing the resources required to integrate Current Health’s care-at-home solution with the EHR.

Leveraging Epic’s Tesseract API Gateway, a complete integration takes only a matter of weeks, significantly reducing the resources required to integrate Current Health’s care-at-home solution with the EHR. Seamless, embedded experience: Providers and care teams can access Current Health directly within Epic, simplifying workflows and driving greater efficiency for tasks such as patient enrollment, communication and billing.

Providers and care teams can access Current Health directly within Epic, simplifying workflows and driving greater efficiency for tasks such as patient enrollment, communication and billing. Built-in best practices: Epic users can easily implement best practices for patient identification and clinical pathway design by using custom-built Turbocharger packages and technical guides that provide standardized implementation templates for activities.

“EHR interoperability is at the core of our strategic goals for expanding our care-at-home program. Current Health’s latest integration and technical capabilities allow us to look confidently at the future of our program,” said Evan Harmon, RPM Manager at Baptist Health. “Having a seamless integration with Epic is vital to any third-party application and is critical to the team providing the best care for our patients.”

With the EHR at the foundation of patient care, this integration enables deployment of Current Health’s care-at-home platform at scale, allowing providers and care teams to manage all patients – whether they’re inpatient, outpatient or home-based – from a single workflow.

“We know the important role Epic plays in allowing our health system customers to deliver high-quality care,” said Mark Kaufman, CTO of Current Health. “Joining the App Market is an exciting foundation for us to be able to easily share Current Health’s best practices and make implementing care-at-home simple, scalable and successful.”

About Current Health

Current Health, a Best Buy Health Company, offers an enterprise care-at-home platform to enable healthcare organizations to deliver high-quality, patient-centric care at a lower cost. Our platform brings together remote patient monitoring, telehealth capabilities, and patient engagement tools into a single solution that can support patients across the care continuum from chronic disease management to Hospital at Home. Powered by Best Buy, we can provide end-to-end services to support programs as you scale including in-home support, logistics, and a 24/7 Clinical Command Center. For more information, visit https://www.currenthealth.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.