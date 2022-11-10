PicnicHealth Announces Engagement with Bristol Myers Squibb to Leverage Real-World Evidence to Study Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patients

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PicnicHealth, a patient-centered health technology company, today announced an engagement with Bristol Myers Squibb to leverage patient-centered, real-world evidence generation to complement Bristol Myers Squibb’s DISCOVER-HCM Registry, a 1,500-patient registry of consented symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) patients receiving CAMZYOS (mavacamten) or other treatment. PicnicHealth’s platform will empower patient participants to access their own medical information aggregated in a single, easy-to-access place.

The DISCOVER-HCM Registry will evaluate the safety, treatment pattern, short- and long-term outcomes, and healthcare resource utilization of patients in the United States with symptomatic oHCM treated in the real-world clinical setting with either CAMZYOS (mavacamten), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults with symptomatic NYHA class II-III oHCM to improve functional capacity and symptoms, or other treatment. For patients participating in the DISCOVER-HCM Registry that choose to opt-in to the PicnicHealth data research project, PicnicHealth’s technology will be used to collect their historical and prospective medical information, including emergency room visits, hospitalizations, care at other clinics and other medical events, to supplement the registry data. Capturing and organizing these data will improve investigators' understanding of participants’ complete medical journeys, including medication use, comorbidities, and past medical procedures.

“It can be difficult to get a complete picture of patients' experiences with the healthcare system, even for patients enrolled in clinical trials," said Noga Leviner, CEO and Co-founder at PicnicHealth. "Consented real-world patient data from PicnicHealth can be helpful in post-approval studies because it gives the study sponsor ongoing access to patients’ complete medical records helping them better understand patient experiences and outcomes.”

Using its industry-leading machine learning methods in combination with expert medical curation, PicnicHealth will structure de-identified medical records to generate complete, clinically rich, longitudinal data that will supplement data from the DISCOVER-HCM Registry. This data research project has the potential to demonstrate how using technology-powered, patient-centric data collection from routine medical care can improve how long-term, post-marketing studies are performed and enable a better understanding of the risks and benefits of treatments in the real world.

About PicnicHealth

PicnicHealth is a healthcare technology company that partners directly with patients to build deep real-world datasets. The company leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, combined with human curation, to port complete medical records into an easy-to-use online application. The platform gives patients unprecedented access to and control over their medical records and, with their consent, the opportunity to contribute this valuable data to further scientific research. Founded in 2014 by Noga Leviner and Troy Astorino, the company partners with dozens of the world’s largest biopharma companies and academic research institutions. Learn more at PicnicHealth.com and picnichealth.com/research-platform.