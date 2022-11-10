Transaction Data Systems Adds Cardinal Health’s Outcomes Platform to Enable Greater Clinical Services

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transaction Data Systems (TDS), a leader in pharmacy software solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) to integrate its Outcomes platform directly into the pharmacist workflow of the more than 18,000 community retail, chain, and grocery pharmacy locations that utilize its portfolio of solutions.

“Outcomes™ is a leader in connecting payer and pharmaceutical company medication adherence, quality and population health opportunities to pharmacists,” said Jude Dieterman, CEO of Transaction Data Systems. “Through our best-in-class pharmacy management systems and integrating the Outcomes digital capabilities with our PrescribeWellness solution, we are excited to expand the reach of Outcomes, a leading provider of pharmacist-led clinical opportunities to our high-performing retail pharmacy network.”

Together with the Outcomes platform, pharmacies using one of TDS’ pharmacy solutions will be able to seamlessly access opportunities to provide clinical care services for their patients, drive greater connectivity and streamline their workflow for greater operational efficiency. These services will enable patient access to convenient care and provide pharmacists with the ability to drive improved health outcomes through pharmacy interventions and medication therapy management, while accessing additional revenue streams through payer and pharma-sponsored programs.

The collaboration brings together TDS’ technology capabilities with Outcomes’ growing digital ecosystem, which connects pharmacies, payers and pharmaceutical companies. As a result of this collaboration, pharmacies will be able to maximize revenue, improve performance and provide patients greater access to care through the aggregation of clinical intervention opportunities and associated digital and IVR communications tools for immediate pharmacist to patient connection.

“Both Cardinal Health and TDS are committed to empowering the pharmacy space to improve patient adherence, enhance clinical care, and engage patients directly in the pharmacy setting to deliver better healthcare outcomes,” said Brent Stutz, general manager of Outcomes at Cardinal Health. “We’re excited to connect the Outcomes platform to the TDS network so that pharmacies can access greater capabilities within TDS’ pharmacy portfolio and the PrescribeWellness tool, which will lead to more meaningful, cost-effective and actionable pathways to affect patient outcomes at the point of care in the pharmacy.”

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com

About Transaction Data Systems

For over 40 years, TDS has been dedicated to the success of the pharmacy market and pharmacy supply chain. With its portfolio of products and services including Rx30, Computer-Rx, and PrescribeWellness, TDS provides innovative patient-centric technology solutions and pharmacy management systems to the pharmacy industry. We proudly support the largest install base of pharmacies in the industry with systems in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands. TDS is the leading provider of pharmacy-focused, patient-centric solutions. For more information, please visit transactiondatasystems.com.