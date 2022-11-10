Orca Security, Powered by Snowflake, Brings Context-Rich Cloud Security to the Data Cloud

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security, today announced a go-to-market partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, via the Powered by Snowflake program. The partnership brings Orca’s comprehensive coverage and visibility of cloud risks to the Snowflake Data Cloud.

By becoming a cybersecurity offering Powered by Snowflake, Orca Security provides joint customers a solution that allows them to rapidly identify and respond to vulnerabilities, malware, misconfigurations, lateral movement, and API risks within the Snowflake Data Cloud – without transferring or duplicating data storage.

“Partnering with Snowflake reinforces our commitment to innovation, addressing evolving customer needs and providing the broadest coverage of cloud security risks,” said Avi Shua, CEO, Orca Security. “Data-driven teams require tools and platforms that accelerate organizational pace of innovation while reducing TCO, without increasing security risk. The joint solution satisfies these demands.”

Data volumes have exploded and organizations are increasingly adopting cloud data platforms to scale operations, accelerate performance, and control costs. Connected applications like Orca Security make it easy for critical telemetry sources to be loaded and analyzed in the security data lake – helping security teams to operate more efficiently and effectively.

Orca Security’s patented SideScanning™ technology and comprehensive insights into cloud workloads and configurations allows joint customers to rapidly detect and respond to vulnerabilities, malware, misconfigurations, lateral movement, API risks, weak and leaked passwords, and unsecured PII within the Snowflake Data Cloud, without performance impact. Orca’s Unified Data Model provides context-aware analysis of detected weaknesses across the entire cloud estate, allowing customers to fully understand where their most critical assets are held and prioritize risks that endanger those assets. Key features and benefits of the joint solution include:

Centralized Coverage and Cloud Security Data Collection : All of the customer's cloud security data and telemetry can be collected through a single-source and stored in a single place – removing the friction between working through multiple, siloed integrations.

: All of the customer's cloud security data and telemetry can be collected through a single-source and stored in a single place – removing the friction between working through multiple, siloed integrations. Enrichment and Contextualized Data : Customers are able to conduct advanced forensic security incident analysis as well as better threat hunting.

: Customers are able to conduct advanced forensic security incident analysis as well as better threat hunting. Faster Correlation : Orca’s unique security data can be stored in customer Snowflake accounts, to enable them to consume it, while expediting correlation efforts with other existing company data the customer may already have in their warehouse (e.g., company employee HR information, etc.).

: Orca’s unique security data can be stored in customer Snowflake accounts, to enable them to consume it, while expediting correlation efforts with other existing company data the customer may already have in their warehouse (e.g., company employee HR information, etc.). Rapid Response with Better Accuracy: Customers utilizing the joint solution have faster and more accurate responses, enabling data-based decisions.

“Orca and Snowflake’s joint solution opens exciting new ways for security teams to protect their cloud environments at scale. Responding to cloud threats, reducing cloud risk, and reporting cloud security posture across the enterprise can all be accelerated with analytics,” said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Snowflake. “I’m proud that our customers are able to consolidate their security data without compromising on best-in-class products.”

Powered by Snowflake, a Snowflake Partner Network program, is designed to accelerate the ability of companies and application developers to deliver differentiated applications by supporting them across all stages of the application journey in Snowflake's Data Cloud. To become a Snowflake partner, get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources, and apply for the Powered by Snowflake program, please visit: www.snowflake.com/partners/poweredbysnowflake.

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security that is trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world's most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or take the free cloud risk assessment.