Tennessee-Based Bank Selects Teslar Software to Support Strategic Growth

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Bank of Tennessee and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to strengthen the bank’s lending strategy, boosting automation, efficiencies and transparency across the organization. The community bank plans to leverage Teslar’s technology to support their growth goals, which includes increasing their portfolio by over 10% each year.

“Teslar’s ability to quickly create comprehensive, up-to-date reports will save our lending operations team up to one week per month of manual work,” said Justin Cary, president and chief credit officer of Southern Bank of Tennessee. “We are deeply rooted in building quality, long-lasting relationships and delivering personalized solutions that meet the needs of the communities we serve. With Teslar, our team will spend less time on manual operations and more time streamlining information to the lenders that will allow them to work more efficiently.”

With Teslar, the bank expects to significantly reduce reliance on tedious, manual processes, improving overall productivity and efficiencies. Given Southern Bank of Tennessee’s strong construction lending activity, they plan to use Teslar’s construction management module to streamline operations in this area. The bank will also use Teslar’s secure document upload portal and exceptions module.

“We are excited to partner with Southern Bank of Tennessee as they continue to grow. They are community-focused and have an innovative mindset that recognizes the power of technology," said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “Through our partnership, the bank will be able to better harness data around individual borrower relationships as well as their broader portfolio, leading to more informed strategic decisions and borrower service.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software, founded in 2008, is a configurable lending process automation platform for community financial institutions. Teslar transforms commercial lending by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers effectively serve their customers. Named Best Solution for Lending by the 2021 FinXTech Awards, Teslar Software continues to earn their reputation as a top technology provider for community institutions. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.