Jetson Launches Amazon Connect into Its Khoros Agent Desktop to Realize Omnichannel Customer Service Vision

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Khoros, a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software, today announced an expanded partnership with Jetson, a leading innovator in e-mobility products, including electric bikes, electric scooters, and hoverboards. With today’s agreement, Jetson completes its omnichannel customer service vision by using the Khoros platform for its digital contact center, combined with the Amazon Connect integration. The company now has the advantage of seamless digital and voice channel orchestration and out-of-the-box reporting within one agent desktop interface.

Jetson's partnership with Khoros began with leveraging its solutions for digital contact centers (including social care, email, chat, conversational AI, and automation) and social media management. This month, Jetson added voice, via Amazon Connect, to its mix of support channels for a true omnichannel experience for customers and agents. With partnership from VoiceFoundry, a TTEC Digital business specializing in delivering cloud-based enterprise contact center solutions, Khoros implemented voice capabilities into Jetson's existing workflows in less than four weeks.

With a rapidly growing customer base, Jetson needed a platform with stronger digital engagement capabilities to interact with customers across various channels and a user-friendly agent experience to empower its team to work more efficiently. In addition to offering more robust features, Khoros was selected for its purpose-built platform for omnichannel customer engagement, unifying its digital and voice support channels in a “single pane of glass” interface.

"At Jetson, we share our love for riding with thousands of customers across the country. We needed a technology partner that could scale with our growth and allow us to deliver best-in-class, 24/7 customer service," said Nancy Scanlon, chief experience officer at Jetson. "Beyond their software and services, what we found in Khoros is a true innovation partner that shares our passion for an omnichannel experience. After a year of discussion and partnership, Khoros helped us realize the last piece of that vision—voice—quickly, seamlessly, and successfully."

Through this partnership, Jetson has supported 200,000 customer service interactions via digital channels and voice in the Khoros platform. Additionally, with Khoros’ advanced data and analytics capabilities, Jetson can now report holistically on agent efficiency, activity, and real-time conversation analysis for both agents and managers for deeper insights into its service quality and customer satisfaction.

"Customer experience is one of the most critical differentiators for every brand—and can be costly if done poorly. At Khoros, we're proud to provide brands with the leading solution to improve and deliver cohesive and impactful CX," said Chris Tranquill, CEO at Khoros. "Jetson is an innovative brand enhancing how people ride, and it's been a privilege to power their digital transformation so they can extend that same experience off the road. We're excited to have launched voice to complete Jetson's omnichannel service vision and look forward to our continued partnership."

For additional information about Khoros’ digital-first customer engagement platform and services, including its digital contact center solution, visit khoros.com.

About Khoros

Khoros’ award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.