HealthStream Partners with CAE, a Global Simulation Leader, to Offer their New Manikin for Resuscitation Skills Assessment

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced a new partnership with CAE, a globally recognized leader in simulation-based education. Healthcare organizations utilizing the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ curriculum through HealthStream will now be able to complete their resuscitation certification by using the new CAE Healthcare manikin, which is hStream-Certified.

Leveraging the hStream platform, the new partnership establishes interoperability that, for the first time, allows healthcare organizations a choice in which manikins they utilize to complete their resuscitation training.

“For decades, CAE has been the global leader in high-fidelity simulation training at simulation centers around the globe,” said Jeff Evans, Interim President, CAE Healthcare. “Through this partnership with HealthStream, we are further expanding the services we offer to healthcare organizations where care is delivered. This new manikin and the options it provides will improve resuscitation training where it is most needed. This is one more way CAE Healthcare and HealthStream are helping healthcare professionals elevate patient safety and enhance quality of care.”

Both of HealthStream’s manikin partners, CAE Healthcare and Innosonian, have been designated as being “hStream-Certified,” which expands options for our healthcare organization customers. hStream-Certification ensures compatibility, security, and interoperability within HealthStream’s growing suite of applications, including our Learning Center™ application, the most adopted learning application in the healthcare industry.

To obtain a Red Cross certification, one must demonstrate that they have both the knowledge and the skills to resuscitate a patient. After completing the knowledge assessment, the learner then progresses to the skills assessment where a manikin is needed. The CAE Healthcare manikin is “instructorless,” meaning that results are measured objectively through technology that is built into the manikin itself and not subject to human error or bias. When a learner is ready to assess their resuscitation skills, they access the manikin through the hStream platform, and the manikin provides the results directly in the hStream platform. If a learner demonstrates the appropriate skill level in resuscitating a simulated patient, then they will automatically earn a certificate from the American Red Cross.

Applying simulation technology to the learning of life-saving resuscitation skills provides an effective means for assessment in a clinical environment that closely approximates real patient care—but without the risks. Already, over 700,000 healthcare professionals have received their American Red Cross certificate through training delivered and assessment completed via the hStream platform.

“CAE continues to represent the cutting-edge in simulation technology across multiple industries—and we are pleased they chose HealthStream as their partner for the launch of their exciting, new manikin for healthcare professionals,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “I am always pleased when we can bring choice to our customers—like we’re now doing with a selection of several different outstanding manikins to complete their certification through the Red Cross Resuscitation education program.”

HealthStream is providing demonstrations of the new CAE Healthcare manikin now, with the first commercial shipment of manikins expected early in the second quarter of 2023.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream’s corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

About CAE Healthcare

CAE Healthcare offers integrated education and training solutions to healthcare students and clinical professionals across the professional life cycle, allowing them to develop practical experience in simulated environments before treating patients. CAE Healthcare's full spectrum of simulation solutions includes interventional and imaging simulation, curriculum, the CAE LearningSpace audiovisual and centre management platform and highly realistic adult, pediatric and baby patient simulators. Today, hospitals, medical schools, nursing schools, defense forces and societies in more than 95 countries use our training solutions to make healthcare safer.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. This information has been included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of assumptions that may not be realized, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks referenced in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on February 28, 2022, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.