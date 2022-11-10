Icon Partners with PointClickCare to Enhance Communications and Engagement Initiatives for Senior Care Providers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Icon (formerly VoiceFriend and Caremerge), a top all-in-one communications and engagement platform serving more than 1,800 senior communities, is proud to be working with PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights. Since 2019, this unique integration has helped to streamline senior care engagement and communications efforts for users by ensuring data integrity leading to reduced manual errors, a single source of truth and time savings for staff.

“Our relationship with PointClickCare started back In 2019 when VoiceFriend became a Marketplace Partner, providing customers with peace of mind knowing that data used to communicate with residents, families and staff at their organizations was as current and comprehensive as possible,” says Icon CEO, Ryan Galea. “In June of this year, we acquired Caremerge’s engagement business and have recently rebranded as Icon. We are excited that the same peace of mind when it comes to data integrity can now extend to Icon customers and their engagement initiative.”

Customers who choose to pursue the Icon and PointClickCare integration can expect a 24-hour data push cycle and the ability to filter data points you would like to see flow into Icon. Through this integration communities will be able to save their staff valuable time that is better spent with residents.

Additional information regarding Icon’s integrated solution can be found on the PointClickCare Marketplace – an online platform that enables customers to easily evaluate authorized third party technology partners. Partners listed on the PointClickCare Marketplace offer integrated apps and/or services that are designed to be quickly deployed and work seamlessly with providers’ existing workflows.

“The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market,” says Chris Beekman, Director of Marketplace, PointClickCare. “Our continued partnership with Icon is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities.”

Built for organizations that support seniors, with ease of use in mind, Icon’s HIPAA-compliant solution, equips users with the tools needed to communicate and engage with their entire community including residents, families, and staff efficiently and effectively. Icon is the result of VoiceFriend’s best-in-class communication technology and Caremerge’s leading engagement solutions joining together under a mutual goal – to make the aging experience iconic and ensure older adults and providers have the best experience possible with technology. Icon brings over 50 years of combined experience in helping organizations that support seniors build communities that are happy, healthy and thriving.