Case Study Documents the Value of Foot Levelers Custom, Flexible Orthotics to Improve Work Performance and Overall Health of Firefighters

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, today published a case study substantiating the value of Foot Levelers InMotion+™ innovative custom, flexible orthotics to help firefighters and other high-performance professionals to optimize work performance. Firefighters are ranked to have one of the most physically demanding jobs and experience on-the-job stressors that impact spine and foot health, including plantar fasciitis, shin splits, Achilles problems, knee pain and low back pain. Proven to help these professionals withstand the daily, excessive stressors on the hips and spine, custom flexible orthotics support tireless efforts to perform services that are critical to public health and community safety.

The case study includes testimonials from Virginia-based firefighters who share their experiences wearing Foot Levelers flexible, custom orthotics on the job. They credit InMotion+™ as a game changer: “Hands down, these are the best orthotics I’ve ever worn or experienced. Truthfully. I don’t normally tell people to go out and buy anything. I might recommend something for them to try, but I'm telling you if you're if you're on your feet a lot during high-strenuous activity, with a lot of demand on your shoes and your feet, you’d be crazy not to own a pair. InMotion+™ was a game changer for my health, for my activity level and for my job to be able to perform during a day and not have to worry about aching feet.”

“Many firefighters are known to have a 24-hour shift and remain dedicated to rigorous and often challenging physical feats,” says Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO, Foot Levelers. “In their quest to perform strenuous, physically exhausting activities, they report that over-the-counter insoles and inserts from the supermarket or drugstore fall woefully short in resolving problematic, painful spine and foot health issues.”

One firefighter expresses gratitude for Foot Levelers custom, flexible orthotics during a six-hour rescue: “The first week that I got Foot levelers flexible custom orthotics, we had a hiker rescue, and he was way deep in the woods. It was a two-hour hike over very tough terrain and a four-hour hike out carrying him over extremely difficult terrain. So, slippery rocks water, steep grades – just about anything you can imagine out of putting a lot of wear tear on your shoes and your legs.”

A testament to the impact that Foot Levelers custom orthotics can have not only on the feet, but the entire body he continues that the most amazing thing was even though he was physically completely exhausted after about eight hours getting out of the woods into the hospital, “My feet felt phenomenal. I had zero foot pain after that incredible hike in and out. It was it was amazing. In fact, that’s what prompted me to write in about it: how incredible that experience was with these orthotics. I had no expectations of them performing that well. But they definitely got put through the paces and helped tremendously.” By wearing Foot Levelers custom orthotics, this firefighter was able to serve the public and tackle an arduous rescue mission with zero pain.

Lightweight, InMotion+™ custom and flexible orthotics fit comfortably in work boots or shoes while supporting all three arches of the foot for total body alignment and stability, providing high-performance elements like shock absorption, propulsion and biomechanical alignment that support firefighters in optimizing daily performance. Proprietary features include maximum shock absorption and propulsion, Far Infrared (FIR)+ Top Cover which redirects natural energy back into the body helping to enhance muscle elasticity and performance, stimulate circulation, boost energy and relieve muscle fatigue, temperature control keeping feet cool and comfortable while fighting odors and enhanced durability.

