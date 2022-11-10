Greenbridge Brings Life to the Cleveland Stockyard Neighborhood, Adding Jobs in Northeast Ohio

MENTOR, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenbridge, a leading provider of sustainability solutions to packaging and consumer products companies across North America, is pleased to expand the organizational footprint to include Cleveland, Ohio as Greenbridge has executed upon a lease of the property located at 7000 Denison Avenue.

This property will include office space, warehousing and four lines for production of PET strapping. This new facility will bring 80+ jobs to the Cleveland Stockyard neighborhood.

The facility includes 145,000 square feet for manufacturing and warehousing and an additional 5,000 square feet of office space. Greenbridge will obtain keys to the building in November and the subsequent $7.6MM investment will include construction and installation to prepare for operation of the first line scheduled for April.

Together with our broker, Colliers, real estate investment partner, Industrial Commercial Properties, LLC, Industrial Commercial Construction, and a number of other local contractors, we have begun to contact the appropriate departments and organizations including Zoning, Environmental Health, and Licenses Divisions to determine the requirements for upgrading and opening this new facility.

Marcelo Passos, President and CEO of Greenbridge states, “We are pleased to have secured a long-term lease for this facility, consolidating our presence in the Cleveland area. In addition to the manufacturing facility, we will establish our new Corporate Executive office at the property. We appreciate the great collaboration from the many parties involved in making this location a new and very important location for Greenbridge.”

“We acquired this property with the vision and goal to turn it into a high-end manufacturing facility,” said Austin Semarjian, Vice President of Industrial Commercial Properties. “Our investment, along with Greenbridge’s commitment, has provided new life to the property, creating new jobs and bolstering manufacturing strength in Cleveland.”

“Greenbridge will be a great stakeholder for the City of Cleveland. The Colliers team appreciates the trust and confidence Greenbridge has in us, and we look forward to continuing our strategic partnership,” said Tim Breckner, Senior Vice President with Colliers.

With locations in Mentor and Green, Ohio, this new facility solidifies our commitment to Northeast Ohio and surrounding communities.

