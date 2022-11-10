LOGIX Fiber Networks Signs Agreement to Build Fiber to Switch’s Data Center Campus in Texas

Initiative will add to LOGIX’s connectivity platform that provides fiber to nearly 100 Texas data centers (Graphic: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LOGIX Fiber Networks, the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, today announced its agreement with Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), the exascale technology infrastructure corporation, to build fiber into its new data center located at the Dell Headquarters in Round Rock, TX which is expected to open in mid-2024.

“LOGIX continues to strategically invest in infrastructure to support ongoing customer growth and to develop relationships with businesses facilitating digital transformation across our markets,” said Craig Collins, Chief Executive Officer at LOGIX. “We recently announced achieving the milestone of having constructed more than 300,000 fiber miles in the top five metro areas in Texas. Our diverse and agile connectivity options enable companies of all sizes to take advantage of a fiber network platform that passes nearly 20,000 buildings and 100 data centers.”

LOGIX's robust network of over 300,000 fiber miles will provide Switch data centers with enhanced connectivity in the rapidly growing Central Texas area. LOGIX has selected OnPoint Utility Design and Construction for engineering and construction.

“We look forward to working with LOGIX on this sizable expansion of its fiber network,” said Armando Correa, Chief Executive Officer at OnPoint Utility. “It’s great to see LOGIX’s investment in this project, which will help drive job creation in the region and advance connectivity options for Switch’s tenants in its new data center campus.”

LOGIX is known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, its best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, and its broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect.

