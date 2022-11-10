Hims & Hers and ChristianaCare Partner to Expand In-Person Healthcare Access in Four States

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, and one of the nation’s premier health systems, ChristianaCare, today announced a partnership that will expand access to healthcare services and create a more seamless care journey for patients. The partnership will benefit customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and expands the Hims & Hers’ partnership network with providers to now include 10 states and Washington D.C.

Hims & Hers offers treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. This collaboration allows licensed medical providers on the Hims & Hers platform to connect patients with ChristianaCare’s industry leading Center for Virtual Health and extensive primary and specialty care provider network when appropriate. Referrals may occur if a patient presents with a complex medical history, requires additional in-person follow up or evaluation, or needs care for a condition that the Hims & Hers platform does not support.

This collaboration advances the Hims & Hers mission to expand access to high-quality, convenient and affordable care by adding another high-quality health system to its growing network of provider relationships.

“ChristianaCare stands for excellence in healthcare and is rated as one of the best hospitals in America, making them an excellent and trusted partner in ensuring a high-quality care experience throughout a consumer’s journey,” said Hims & Hers Chief Operating Officer Melissa Baird. “Healthcare consumers today want easy-to-use, on-demand access to high-quality care both digitally and in-person, so our proprietary platform, coupled with partnerships such as ChristianaCare, help them smoothly navigate more of their healthcare needs.”

ChristianaCare is one of the country’s most dynamic healthcare organizations that is committed to improving health outcomes, increasing access to high-quality care and lowering the costs for patients. Its Center for Virtual Health makes health care accessible and convenient, available 24/7 through computer, tablet or smartphone.

By partnering with Hims & Hers, ChristianaCare gains access to a broader patient population for its Center for Virtual Health and extensive network of primary care, outpatient services, and specialty care services, including its comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women’s health.

“ChristianaCare is thrilled to partner with Hims & Hers to make high-quality health care available to its customers who have complex needs or need additional services that Hims & Hers does not provide,” said Sharon Anderson, MS, RN, FACHE, ChristianaCare’s chief virtual health officer and president of ChristianaCare’s Center for Virtual Health. “At ChristianaCare, our Center for Virtual Health provides personalized health care consultations that are immediate, coordinated, continuous and available 24/7, delivering value to our patients and making a positive impact on health,” she said.

This partnership with ChristianaCare builds upon established relationships with other high-quality providers, including Carbon Health in California; Oschner in Louisiana; Mount Sinai Health System in New York City; and Privia in the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, Texas, and Virginia. ChristianaCare will provide support to select counties within Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a consumer-first platform transforming the way customers fulfill their health and wellness needs. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile apps, consumers can access a range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

About ChristianaCare

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, ChristianaCare is one of the country’s most dynamic health care organizations, centered on improving health outcomes, making high-quality care more accessible and lowering health care costs. ChristianaCare includes an extensive network of primary care and outpatient services, home health care, urgent care centers, three hospitals (1,430 beds), a freestanding emergency department, a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women’s health. It also includes the pioneering Gene Editing Institute.

ChristianaCare is nationally recognized as a great place to work, rated by Forbes as the 2nd best health system for diversity and inclusion, and the 29th best health system to work for in the United States, and by IDG Computerworld as one of the nation’s Best Places to Work in IT. ChristianaCare is rated by Healthgrades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals and continually ranked among the nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek and other national quality ratings. ChristianaCare is a nonprofit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows. With its groundbreaking Center for Virtual Health and a focus on population health and value-based care, ChristianaCare is shaping the future of healthcare.