CP Group Totals 82,000 sf of Leasing Activity in 2022 at Flagler Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, the largest office landlord in Florida and a prominent owner-operator of office properties throughout the Sunbelt, today announced that RQ Construction and Pinnacle Insurance signed long-term leases totaling 15,000 square feet of office space at Flagler Center — a seven-building, 766,128-square-foot office development in Jacksonville, Fla. The deals absorb most of the remaining office space at Lakeside I & II and bring Flagler Center’s campus-wide leasing activity to 54,000 square feet of new leasing and expansions and 28,000 square feet of lease renewals YTD.

The agreements are the latest in a string of leasing activity for CP Group at the Jacksonville office campus over the last year, including:

Pulte Home Company , a residential home construction company, signed a long-term lease in August 2021 for 14,538 square feet in Lakeside I. CP Group executed approximately $1.2 million of tenant improvements within the space over the last year.

, a residential home construction company, signed a long-term lease in August 2021 for 14,538 square feet in Lakeside I. CP Group executed approximately $1.2 million of tenant improvements within the space over the last year. Total Quality Logistics , the largest privately held freight brokerage firm in the country, signed a leasing agreement for an additional nearly 15,000 square feet at Lakeside I in February 2022, expanding its total footprint to 23,803 square feet.

, the largest privately held freight brokerage firm in the country, signed a leasing agreement for an additional nearly 15,000 square feet at Lakeside I in February 2022, expanding its total footprint to 23,803 square feet. Johnson Service Group , a staffing and recruiting firm, signed an extension in March for its 3,040-square-foot space in Flagler 400.

, a staffing and recruiting firm, signed an extension in March for its 3,040-square-foot space in Flagler 400. CH Robinson , the largest third-party logistics provider in the United States, signed an extension in March for 4,162 square feet in Lakeside V.

, the largest third-party logistics provider in the United States, signed an extension in March for 4,162 square feet in Lakeside V. Siemens Mobility , a leading provider of sustainable and efficient transportation solutions, renewed its 9,546-square-foot space in Flagler 100.

, a leading provider of sustainable and efficient transportation solutions, renewed its 9,546-square-foot space in Flagler 100. Existing tenant Kimley-Horn, a leading premier planning and design consulting firm that already occupied 18,753 square feet in Lakeside II, signed an amendment in July to expand its presence to a total of 27,517 square feet.

Michael Loftin and Preston Phillips of JLL, who serve as the leasing agents for the project, represented CP Group in all agreements.

CP Group is also getting ready to deliver 20,000 square feet of spec suites at Flagler Center – under its flexible office program worCPlaces — which will be available early next year.

“Despite many of the persistent challenges for the national office sector over the last two years, the leasing velocity at Flagler Center speaks volumes about the continued demand for flexible, amenitized workspaces,” said Josh Edwards, Senior Vice President at CP Group, who oversees the firm’s North and Central Florida portfolio. “The campus’ leading customer service and ability to support the growth and changing needs of a wide range of tenants continue to make it an ideal destination for companies across the fast-growing Jacksonville region.”

Flagler Center’s seven buildings range in size from one- to five-stories and feature large, efficient, and scalable floorplates; high ceilings to accommodate modern, open office plans; and available exterior building signage. Amenities include rotating food trucks, on-site car detailing, and over 30 retail, restaurant, and hotel options within a one-mile radius.

Located in Jacksonville’s desirable Butler/Baymeadows submarket, Flagler Center is considered the closest significant office product serving the dynamic St. Johns County area and boasts excellent accessibility to the major arteries serving Jacksonville — including I-95, 9B, US1, and I-295. Flagler Center’s current leasing opportunities range from 4,975 to 100,000 square feet.

To learn more about the park, visit www.flaglercenter.com.

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 165 properties, totaling over 56 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. It is currently Florida’s largest and Atlanta’s second-largest office landlord and ranks in the top 25 largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington, DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.