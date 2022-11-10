GP3 Announces Partnership with Seidler Equity Partners

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GP3 Partners, LLC today announced its partnership with Seidler Equity Partners. GP3 was formed in 2020, when nine premier political consulting, advertising, and strategic advisory firms merged. GP3 acquired its 10th firm in 2021. GP3 is now one of the largest bipartisan public affairs firms in the country with over 500 employees, a client base of over 1,000, and offices in 15 cities. GP3 is committed to serving its clients with the utmost integrity through state of art technology and a passion for excellence. The minority investment from Seidler provides GP3 with additional resources to continue to align with additional top tier firms and talent in its pursuit to deliver results for its clients.

GP3 provides fully integrated services, including strategic consulting, communications, fundraising, grassroots activation, polling, digital marketing, advertising, research, direct mail, and ballot initiative consulting to its diverse and growing client base. GP3 is led by CEO and President Darrell Lauterbach, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Partner, Marie Sanderson (Founding Partner at GuidePost Strategies and Partner at 50 State and IMGE), Marcie Kinzel (Chief Brand Officer & Head of Sales), and CFO John Eberhart. The GP3 Board of Directors is anchored by co-founder Phil Cox, and includes representatives from Seidler and each of the 10 member firms as well as Lauterbach.

“Companies clearly want a one stop-shop for all of their public affairs needs and that’s exactly what GP3 is providing,” said Darrell Lauterbach, CEO and President. “We have 10 best-in-class member companies today and have a strong pipeline to acquire more, as we look to double our size in the next few years. We are well positioned to be one of the largest leading public affairs firms in the country.”

“We understand our clients’ need to understand not only voter motivation, but also consumer behavior, through cross functional services that lead to actionable insights,” said Marie Sanderson, Executive Vice President of Strategy. “Simply put, we are the last firm you’ll need to hire.”

“Without a doubt, this is a growing industry and GP3 has brought together the best and brightest resources under one roof,” said Tobin Ryan, Seidler Partner. “We will do our part to support GP3 as it continues on this exciting journey.”

About GP3:

Born from the need to do things differently for clients. Forged from the most innovative brands in the industry. GP3 brings the best entrepreneurs in the industry under the same roof with a united vision to serve as a one-stop bipartisan shop for clients’ public affairs needs.

To learn more about GP3, visit: www.gp3partners.com.

About Seidler Equity Partners:

Seidler and its affiliates have been investing in market-leading companies since 1992. Seidler aligns with business founders and management teams to achieve long-term growth objectives while preserving company culture. Headquartered in Marina del Rey, California, Seidler also has an office in Sydney, Australia and currently has over $3.5 billion of assets under management.

To learn more about about Seidler Equity Partners, visit: www.sepfunds.com.

GP3 Partner Firms:

50 State, 76 Group, Ascent Media, Bullpen Strategy Group, FLS Connect, GuidePost Strategies, IMGE, Public Opinion Strategies, Red Maverick Media, and Strategic Partners & Media