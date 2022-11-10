B-Corp Sleep and Underwear Brand Stripe & Stare Announces New Partnership With Hello Sunshine’s The Home Edit

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UK-based sleep and underwear brand Stripe & Stare is rapidly expanding into the US market. Stripe & Stare has been created by women for women and is known for its commitment to women, sustainability and creating the world's most comfortable underwear and sleepwear. Just in time for the Holidays, they are excited to announce a new partnership with The Home Edit the world's number one organizational company and a global lifestyle brand recently acquired by Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media.

The Home Edit founders - Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are mega fans of Stripe & Stare and it has become their go to for the most comfortable underwear for every day. Through the partnership, Clea and Joanna have curated their own shopable edit of their favorite Stripe & Stare pieces, as well as their top picks for Holiday gifting, tutorials on how to edit your underwear drawer, stay organized and pack for Holiday travel with Stripe & Stare and more. Bringing the specific and signature eye of The Home Edit to the Stripe & Stare edit, we can expect lots of rainbow colors and hearts.

"We are so excited to be working with Stripe & Stare, our favorite underwear and sleepwear brand. They truly make the most comfortable underwear we have ever worn. You can tell Stripe & Stare is founded for women by women because we can wear their products all day long. Plus, their fun bright designs are such a natural fit for our aesthetic. We also love that we can feel good about shopping with Stripe & Stare because they are committed to sustainability." – The Home Edit’s, Clea and Joanna.

Hello Sunshine, which acquired The Home Edit earlier this year, is continuing to level the playing field for female entrepreneurs. Along with Stripe & Stare, all three of the female-founded businesses are committed to amplifying women’s stories, while creating more lifestyle offerings geared towards and empowering women.

“My mission with Stripe & Stare has always been to offer women the best of the best, from materials to comfort, fit and design. To be able to partner with The Home Edit on a curated selection of items and content designed to show women ways to simplify and organize their life, while in ultimate comfort, is a dream come true.” - Stripe & Stare Co-founder Katie Lopes.

ABOUT THE HOME EDIT

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, it has grown into a global media and organization company with a social following of over 7.5 million people and organizing teams in cities across the country. The Home Edit has become a household name with two New York Times’ bestselling books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, “Get Organized with the Home Edit,” a podcast with Sony called “Best Friend Energy,” and a successful line of organizational products sold in stores in over 27 countries. In 2022, The Home Edit was acquired by Hello Sunshine/Candle Media.