VA Expands Partnership with Get Well to Now Include 70 Medical Centers

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Get Well, the global leader in digital patient engagement, today announced it has expanded its work with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) to include 70 Veterans Affairs Medical Centers (VAMC), a 130% increase over three years.

Most recently, a fifth Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISNs) selected Get Well’s digital engagement solution to be installed in all nine of its healthcare facilities. Now successfully installed in nearly 13,000 VHA inpatient beds, Get Well’s solutions empower Veterans and their families to more actively participate in their care.

Get Well’s digital engagement solutions proactively guide Veterans through personalized care pathways, relieve clinician workload by placing service requests at the patient’s finger tips, automate routine tasks and documentation for staff, prepare patients for discharge, deliver educational and entertainment content, and provide an instant feedback channel.

“Get Well has been honored to serve the Veteran community for the past 12 years,” said Michael O’Neil, founder and chief executive officer. “This latest expansion reaffirms the positive impact on Veteran experience, quality, and efficient care when technology is coupled with dedicated VA caregivers and well-designed care processes.”

Former VA Secretary and current Get Well Board member Anthony Principi added, “I’m grateful for the dedicated efforts of the VISNs and VA Medical Center’s working with Get Well. The VA-Get Well collaboration is resulting in impressive outcomes that ultimately result in better care for our deserving Veterans.”

The expanded growth of Get Well’s work with the VHA coincides with a FedRAMP “In Process” designation for the company, the result of significant investment in information security. The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) provides a cost-effective, risk-based approach for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government.

With this designation, Get Well has secured its first work in the ambulatory care space within the VHA, expanding its efforts with an existing VAMC client that will soon begin using 15 of Get Well’s more than 250 GetWell Loop care plans. With GetWell Loop, care teams can engage Veterans at scale across their care journey through automated virtual check-ins.

“With FedRAMP, Get Well will unlock a new layer of personalized experience, navigation, and access for Veterans, guiding them to the impressive span of VHA services designed specifically to serve our nation’s Veterans,” said O’Neil. “GetWell Loop has delivered impressive business outcomes for our clients. Any healthcare organization seeking to retain its patients by guiding them to high-quality, efficient care will see impressive return on investment with our mobile care plans and navigation services.”

Get Well’s FedRAMP “In Process” designation indicates that the company is actively working toward a FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO), a designation that is likely to come later this year.

