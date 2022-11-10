TAE Life Sciences Announces Partnership with HDX Corporation for Launch of Boron Neutron Capture Therapy in South Korea

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TAE Life Sciences (TLS), a biological-targeted radiation therapy company developing next-generation boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT), today announced a partnership with HDX Corporation (HDX) to bring TLS’s targeted radiation therapy to South Korea for the treatment of difficult-to-treat cancers, such as brain, head and neck cancers and melanoma.

Under the terms of the partnership, HDX, a premier distributor of radiation therapy medical equipment and clinical services based in Seoul will provide primary sales, marketing, services, and distribution channel for the TLS Alphabeam™ System, including radiation oncology equipment, software and boron target drugs in South Korea.

“ I am very pleased to announce the partnership with HDX. HDX is the ideal partner that has deep relationships with major hospitals in South Korea, a strong sales organization, and the established capability to provide clinical and technical support to our future customers,” said Bruce Bauer, PhD, CEO of TAE Life Sciences. “ South Korea has a strong history in adoption of advanced radiation therapy solutions. Our cutting-edge Alphabeam System provides both an in-hospital neutron source technology and the boron target pharmaceuticals that are required for a comprehensive BNCT system.”

TLS will provide support and training to HDX and intends to work with HDX to develop a local-language training and clinical education base in the future.

“ Our partnership with TAE Life Sciences underscores the global expansion of BNCT as a unique cancer treatment for difficult-to-treat cancers,” Sang-Jin Jung, CEO of HDX. “ We are excited to work alongside TAE Life Sciences to provide this personalized radiation therapy in South Korea.”

About BNCT

BNCT is a combination treatment based on the reaction that occurs when a non-toxic compound containing boron-10 is irradiated with a low-energy neutron beam. BNCT differs radically from other radiation therapy and shows promise in becoming the next-generation cancer treatment. Research has shown BNCT has the capability of killing cancer cells that are resistant to traditional radiation therapy with limited harm to healthy tissue. Current advances in both neutron radiation technology and medicinal boron drug targeting are enabling BNCT’s potential to improve patient care while also improving treatment economics. To date, approximately 2,000 patients have been treated with BNCT at research sites worldwide.

About HDX Corporation

According to the Korean Society for Radiation Oncology, HDX is at the forefront as the most powerful company with a highest market share in the field of Radiation Oncology in South Korea. In addition, HDX currently manufactures and sells Dental CT products locally and throughout the world.

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences (TLS) is a privately held biotechnology company committed to developing a new biologically targeted radiation therapy based on Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). TLS is developing the next generation targeted boron drugs and low-energy accelerator-based neutron source – optimized for an in-hospital BNCT program that can one day treat patients with the most aggressive and recurrent cancers. We have assembled a world-class, cross-functional team of clinicians, radiation oncologists, physicists, and other researchers to enable us to bring our technology to cancer patients who need it most. TLS’s target drugs and neutron radiation system are currently in development and have not been approved for sale. More information about TAE Life Sciences is available at www.taelifesciences.com.