City of New Bern Selects Hansen as Strategic Partner in New Digital Transformation Roadmap

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with the City of New Bern, part of the State of North Carolina, as the city charts a new digital transformation journey and envisions a new technological infrastructure.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hansen will provide Hansen CIS, part of the Hansen Suite for Energy and Utilities, to the historical city, delivered through a SaaS (Software as a Service) model – marking another successful progression in Hansen’s Cloud and SaaS-based CIS strategy within North America. This continues to meet the evolving needs of North American utilities and municipalities as they look to migrate towards more flexible and scalable software platforms. This will modernize New Bern’s existing infrastructure and enable the replacement of their existing systems.

Equipped with enhanced UI configuration capabilities and an expanded integration framework, Hansen CIS empowers utilities and municipalities to manage the full customer service and revenue lifecycle for water and energy-related services. The solution offers business-process automation, wizards, workflows and other efficiencies to streamline the customer management and billing operations – with a secure, low cost of ownership.

Charles Bauschard, Director of Public Utilities, City of New Bern, commented: “Hansen’s track record in seamlessly introducing new systems and integrating solutions for North American utilities, was a major determining factor in the initiation of our partnership. The agility of the Hansen team in constructing and implementing a tailored solution to meet our timeline, and the flexibility of their CIS to enable us to deliver the services sought by our water and electric customers – such as smart metering, advanced billing rates for solar and EVs – were other major drivers.”

John May, Division President, Energy and Utilities at Hansen, commented: “With their capabilities now augmented as a result of this new agreement, the latest release of the SaaS-based Hansen CIS at the City of New Bern marks the start of what we believe will be a long and successful relationship. It also stands as a testament to the trust placed in us by our valued customers, as well as our position as a leading provider of solutions to energy and utilities providers in North America. In the years to come, complexity in the industry is only set to increase; we continue to be encouraged by the positive and progressive uptake of Hansen CIS.”

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About the City of New Bern

Situated in North Carolina, the City of New Bern provides water, electric, sanitation and stormwater services to 42,000 residential and commercial customers.

For more information, visit https://www.newbernnc.gov/