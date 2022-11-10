Mary Kay Inc. Recognized in The Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Global Reefs Impact Report

In 2022, Mary Kay supported 11 projects related to global ocean protection initiatives to improve ocean health for nature and people through the protection and restoration of critical habitats such as coral reefs, oyster reefs, and coastal wetlands. (Credit: Michael Gallagher, TNC Photo Contest 2019)

The Nature Conservancy and Mary Kay Inc. announced their partnership in 1990. Mary Kay has continued to generously support TNC’s work with an expanded focus on oceans work around the globe. (Credit: The Nature Conservancy)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Throughout 2022, Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate sustainability and stewardship, has worked to elevate ocean awareness in climate work and as an approach to address the climate crisis.

This month, Mary Kay was recognized in The Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Global Reefs Impact Report. The Nature Conservancy’s report highlights their recent achievements and how the organization has partnered with the private sector to successfully implement innovative marine conservation programs that protect and preserve life in our oceans.

The report showcased a newly launched project focused on “Super Reefs.” Super Reefs are highly resilient and can survive in a warming ocean. The mission of the Super Reefs project is to identify, protect, and grow a global network of Super Reefs to secure the future of coral reefs. The Super Reefs team brings together experts in ocean science, conservation, and management from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Stanford University, and The Nature Conservancy, along with private sector support from Mary Kay, to support governments and communities at this critical moment in the history of coral reefs.

“I’ve seen reefs that have been destroyed, and I’ve seen reefs that have bounced back in my lifetime,” says Elizabeth McLeod, Global Reefs Systems Lead at The Nature Conservancy. “We have an imperative to get out in the water, to identify coral reefs that can survive climate change and ensure that they are protected from other impacts.”

“Our partnership with The Nature Conservancy stretches back more than 32 years—but we’re just getting started,” said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operation Officer for Mary Kay Inc. “Throughout 2022, we’ve doubled down on our sustainability efforts, including a focus on ocean health. The health of our oceans is the health of our planet, and it’s essential we do our part to protect them.”

In 2022, Mary Kay supported 11 projects related to global ocean protection initiatives to improve ocean health for nature and people through the protection and restoration of critical habitats such as coral reefs, oyster reefs, and coastal wetlands. These important projects included:

Restoring Asia Pacific shellfish reefs in Australia, Hong Kong, China, and the Coral Triangle;

Ensuring that coral protection and restoration efforts in the Coral Triangle countries – Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands – are supported through conservation efforts and initiatives that positively impact the whole region;

Supporting women environmental leaders in the Pacific in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands;

Coastal conservation and restoration in the Gulf Coast and assessing the feasibility of blue carbon markets to support long-term wetland management; and

Improving fisheries in Mexico to empower communities and women in the fishing industry.

To read more about Mary Kay’s commitment to sustainability, visit marykayglobal.com/sustainability and download Mary Kay’s global sustainability strategy: Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.

