Great Speech Awarded Contract with Healthcare Highways: Provides Access to Virtual Speech Therapy for Members of Leading Health Plan

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Speech, a pioneer and leader in virtual speech therapy, is pleased to announce its contractual partnership with Healthcare Highways, a leading developer and distributor of tailored healthcare products and solutions including high-performance networks and customized health plan services. As part of this agreement, Healthcare Highways will provide their members with access to Great Speech’s virtual speech therapy service that expands access, advances health equity and improves quality of care for people with speech and communication disorders.

“We are very pleased to be part of Healthcare Highways’ innovative model for tailored healthcare solutions,” says Avivit Ben-Aharon M.S. Ed, M.A. CCC-SLP, founder and clinical director, Great Speech. “Our dedication to personalized, quality care supports enhanced patient engagement and improved health outcomes by matching licensed speech therapists with children, adults and seniors who need and seek better speech communication.”

Great Speech’s national network of 200+ licensed therapists across the U.S. empowers members of every age with better communication skills that improve the ability to understand and express thoughts, ideas and feelings.

“The addition of Great Speech’s virtual speech therapy services broadens the services available to our clients and members, affording them the customization and independence they deserve,” says Rhonda Ovalle, Senior Vice President Provider Network Management, Healthcare Highways. “Great Speech’s innovative approach aligns with our goal of creating a new way of thinking about healthcare delivery while providing greater healthcare value.”

About Great Speech Inc.

Great Speech Inc. is the pioneer and recognized leader in virtual speech therapy, and since 2014 has delivered convenient, specialized services to clients anytime, anywhere. Its innovative approach leverages technology to match credentialed therapists with children, adults and seniors who need and seek better speech communication. Proud recipient of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification. For more information, please visit www.greatspeech.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Healthcare Highways

Healthcare Highways is a healthcare company that develops and distributes best-in-class products, services, and solutions to companies and individuals including health plans, high-performance provider networks, pharmacy benefit management, population health management, and benefit plan administration. Our mission is to deliver measurable healthcare value to employers, members, providers, and health systems by driving innovation, inviting collaboration, rewarding quality care, and delivering customer-centric solutions. For more information, please visit www.healthcarehighways.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.